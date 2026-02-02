More Events:

February 02, 2026

Freezefest to bring 12-hour winter music party to The Ridley House

From DJs and live bands to beer pong, cornhole and a silent disco, the 12-hour winter party runs from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Feb. 21.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Entertainment Festivals
FREEZEFEST - Main Image Provided Courtesy/FreezeFest

Crowds attend Freezefest at The Ridley House, where the annual winter music festival returns Feb. 21.

Freezefest is heading back to The Ridley House for another all-day winter party.

The 12th annual festival will take place Saturday, Feb. 21, at The Ridley House and Heritage Ballrooms. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., turning the 30,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor venue into a full-day mix of DJs, cover bands and themed party spaces.

Promoters say Freezefest has grown into one of the region’s biggest winter music and party events. This year’s lineup includes multiple DJs, live bands and a silent headphone party, with music rotating throughout the day and into the early morning hours.

Freezefest - In articleProvided Courtesy/FreezeFest

Attendees dance during Freezefest, a 12-hour winter music party at The Ridley House.


In addition to the performances, the event features beer pong and cornhole tournaments with cash prizes awarded for first through third place. Tournament check-in begins at 2 p.m., with games starting at 4 p.m. Entry is $10 per person.

Attendees will also find themed bars, drink specials and pop-up experiences throughout the venue, along with an outdoor ice lounge and a large photo booth setup. Parking is free but limited, and organizers recommend carpooling or arranging a ride.

FreezeFest 2026

Saturday, Feb. 21 from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The Ridley House
2107 MacDade Boulevard
Holmes, PA 19043

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Entertainment Festivals Parties Delaware County

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Mature male feeling the pain of a strained muscle.

Peripheral artery disease: Know the signs
Purchased - Young patient in a consult with his doctor.

Fast, focused STEMI care: Cath Lab advances at Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Judge hears arguments about removal of President's House exhibits

Michael Coard hearing

Entertainment

Glow-in-the-dark ‘Sleeping Beauty’ ballet coming to Delaware County

Ballet of Lights - Sleeping Beauty

Women's Health

Birth center coming to Germantown aims to fill void left by closure of Bryn Mawr's

Birth Center Germantown

Books

Philly author mixes murder and fine cuisine in new book

To Kill a Cook

Sponsored

Why relationships still matter in banking

Limited - WSFS Bank Handshake

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' 2025 season

020226NickSirianniJalenHurts

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved