Freezefest to bring 12-hour winter music party to The Ridley House

Freezefest is heading back to The Ridley House for another all-day winter party.

The 12th annual festival will take place Saturday, Feb. 21, at The Ridley House and Heritage Ballrooms. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., turning the 30,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor venue into a full-day mix of DJs, cover bands and themed party spaces.

Promoters say Freezefest has grown into one of the region’s biggest winter music and party events. This year’s lineup includes multiple DJs, live bands and a silent headphone party, with music rotating throughout the day and into the early morning hours.

Provided Courtesy/FreezeFest Attendees dance during Freezefest, a 12-hour winter music party at The Ridley House.

In addition to the performances, the event features beer pong and cornhole tournaments with cash prizes awarded for first through third place. Tournament check-in begins at 2 p.m., with games starting at 4 p.m. Entry is $10 per person.

Attendees will also find themed bars, drink specials and pop-up experiences throughout the venue, along with an outdoor ice lounge and a large photo booth setup. Parking is free but limited, and organizers recommend carpooling or arranging a ride.

Saturday, Feb. 21 from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Ridley House

2107 MacDade Boulevard

Holmes, PA 19043

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.