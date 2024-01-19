French Toast Bites creator and Philly food entrepreneur Charisse McGill dies at age 42

Charisse McGill, the owner of Lokal Artisan Foods and creator of French Toast Bites, died on Monday, Jan. 15, according to a post on her company's Instagram. No cause of death was given.



McGill, 42, made a name for herself in the Philly food world in 2018 when she introduced French Toast Bites, a snack that she sold at pop-up markets and events across the city, including the Christmas Village at Dilworth Park and the Roots Picnic. McGill’s creation became a regular culinary feature at places like Cherry Street Pier and Spruce Street Harbor Park, where French Toast Bites became the first Black woman-owned business to have a permanent stand.

McGill also made history as the first Black woman to lead the Farmers Market Coalition, a national nonprofit focused on supporting farmers markets across the United States.

“Our hearts are heavy and she will be dearly missed,” the company said in the Instagram postannouncing McGill’s passing. “She was an inspiration to our immediate and French Toast Bites families and all her friends - and to her fans, students, partners and colleagues in Philadelphia and across America. During this time, we ask for time, compassion and grace - and we want you to know we appreciate all of the love, support and condolences as we mourn this tragic loss.”





Since debuting at Christmas Village in 2018, French Toast Bites have become a hit, often selling out at the Cherry Street Pier and other locations and even gaining McGill national press recognition from the likes of Forbes magazine.

The success of French Toast Bites led to the development of offshoot products, including coffee, spices and a beer called French Toast Ale, which Lokal Artisan Foods created in partnership with Yards Brewing Company in 2021.

McGill and her business have won various awards and accolades over the last six years. Lokal Artisan Foods was named the small business of the year by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware in 2020, according to the company's website. In 2021, McGill was named one of Metro Philly's 50 Power Women and was also selected as the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year by United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

Lokal Artisan Foods will continue to operate at the Cherry Street Pier as well as other semi-permanent seasonal locations like Spruce Street Harbor Park, the Christmas Village and Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary, the company said in its Instagram post. Its current business partnerships will also continue.

A graduate of Temple University, McGill later went on enroll in the food marketing program at St. Joseph’s University. She is survived by her daughter and parents.



