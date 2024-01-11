Hummus from Zahav, the acclaimed Israeli restaurant, to be sold at Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers soon can bring home a dish from one of Philadelphia's most lauded restaurants.

Zahav will start selling its hummus at select Whole Foods locations beginning Tuesday. The dip will be carried in at least 150 stores along the East Coast, including the two in Philadelphia and those in Wynnewood, Jenkintown and Cherry Hill.

The hummus is the first product from Zahav Foods, the retail arm of chef Michael Solomonov and restauranteur Steven Cook's award-winning restaurant. It will retail for $7.99.

According to Zahav Foods' website, the hummus contains just seven ingredients: water, roasted sesame tahini, steamed chickpeas, organic lemon juice concentrate, salt, cumin and garlic. The spread is kosher and gluten-free, and has been verified by the Non-GMO Project.

Zahav has won multiple James Beard Awards, including outstanding restaurant, since it opened in Society Hill in 2008. Its hummus was previously featured in Cook and Solomonov's 2015 cookbook "Zahav: A World of Israeli Cooking."

