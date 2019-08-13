'Friends' episodes to be screened in theaters in honor of 25th anniversary

Could this BE any more exciting?

Our beloved "Friends" is turning 25 on Sept. 22 and to celebrate, Fathom Events will show select episodes from the hit TV series at 1,000 movie theaters in the U.S.

Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe will appear on the big screen for three nights. Each screening will include four episodes, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content.

• Monday, Sept. 23: Pilot –ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out • Saturday, Sept. 28: The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One's Ready, The One With The Morning After, The One With The Embryos • Wednesday, Oct. 2: The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross's Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High

Tickets for "Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary" will be available for purchase starting Friday, Aug. 16.

