More Events:

October 01, 2024

The Friendship Bus rolls into Philly this month to help people make connections

Staff will help spark conversations between strangers while parked at LOVE Park or driving around the city.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Friendships
Love Park friendship bus Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Friendship Bus will be stopped at LOVE Park on Oct. 15 to help people find connections.

A mobile bonding experience is rolling into Philadelphia this month to help people connect.

The Friendship Bus, which has about 50 seats, invites guests to come aboard and strike up conversations with the help from prompts provided by the staff, who will strategically move participants around to maximize opportunities for them to meet a new buddy. The bus will be stopped at LOVE Park on Oct. 15 and then drive around the city Oct. 16.

MORE: Chinatown Night Market returns with dumplings, mahjong and karaoke

The bus was created by Flash Pack, a U.K.-based company that organizes trips for single people in their 30s and 40s looking for traveling companions. Philly is the third stop on a four-city U.S. tour. 

"It's literally about getting people who don't know each other — and who might not connect in normal, everyday life — just to have conversations with each other," Flash Pack co-founder Lee Thompson said. 

The prompts will include questions, like "What's your favorite karaoke song?" to  "How are you really doing?"  

Thompson believe the bus is a means to help the loneliness epidemic that affects about half of American adults. 

"This is quite a serious problem, and it's a very fun spin on making it less of a taboo and more opening people's eyes as to what new friendship can do for them," Thompson said. "... There's no greater way to (having) strong mental health than making new friends."

The Friendship Bus

Oct. 15-16 | 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 
Free
LOVE Park | 1569 John F Kennedy Blvd.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Friendships Center City Buses Recreation Events Friends Love Park

Videos

Featured

Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!
Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Girard College students stranded in North Carolina after hurricane

Girard Asheville Helene

Wellness

Here's how to maintain healthy smartphone habits

Healthy Smartphone Habits

Fitness

Exercise helps reduce the risk of disease, and it doesn't matter when you work out

weekend warrior exercise

Nature

Earth will gain a 'mini moon' for two months in the form of a tiny asteroid

earth mini moon september

Phillies

Phillies 'old school' aces continue to deliver, will anchor postseason run

Zack-Wheeler-Phillies-wrap_093024_USAT

Festivals

Chinatown Night Market to feature dumplings, mahjong and karaoke

Chinatown Night Market

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved