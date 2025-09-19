More Events:

September 19, 2025

Gaming and pop culture coming to Oaks at inaugural Game Con Live

Families can explore video games, tabletop play, cosplay and guest appearances Oct. 11-12 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Game Con Live 2025 Provided Courtesy/Game Con Live

Game Con Live brings family-friendly gaming, comics and STEM under one roof.

The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks will transform this fall into a hub for gaming and pop culture when it hosts the first Game Con Live on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-12, 2025. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and is geared toward kids ages 5 to 15 and their families with hands-on gaming, STEM activities and live entertainment.

Guests can meet popular YouTubers and actors, including BeckBroJack and DirtBoy, along with Aaralyn Anderson and others. Comic book artists Scott Hanna and Will Torres will appear in Artist Alley.

The festival will include video game stations where attendees can play Minecraft, Roblox, Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., Fortnite, and retro and rare titles. The Cosplay Corner will host fan groups representing “Star Wars,” Avengers, G.I. Joe, Spiderlings, Zelda and more, with a costume contest open to all attendees.

Additional highlights include the Infinity Stage for live entertainment and contests, workshops in art and animation, a LEGO derby car racetrack, and an Unplugged Zone for tabletop play featuring Pokémon cards. Visitors can also shop the marketplace for gaming and comic merchandise.

Tickets start at $16.75, with VIP early entry passes available. For tickets, registration and full details, visit gameconlive.com.

Game Con Live

Oct. 11-12, 2025
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center 
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

