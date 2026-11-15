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November 15, 2026

Dr. Gary Dorshimer, longtime doctor to Flyers and Sixers, dies at 71

Dr. Dorshimer worked with the Flyers, Sixers, Union, and for a time, the Eagles, while leading various sports medicine programs at Penn.

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
2026-09-30T224920Z_1156479282_MT1USATODAY29961878_RTRMADP_3_NHL-PITTSBURGH-PENGUINS-AT-PHILADELPHIA-FLYERS.JPG Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Flyers' longtime team physician, Dr. Gary Dorshimer, died on Saturday.

Dr. Gary Dorshimer, the longtime team physician for the Flyers, died Saturday. He was 71.

Dr. Dorshimer also worked with the Sixers, Union, and for a time, the Eagles, while leading various sports medicine programs for Penn Medicine.

The Flyers learned of Dr. Dorshimer's passing just before they were set to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road Saturday night. They won, 4-3, after trailing.

"Sad day, sad news," captain Sean Couturier, the longest-tenured member of the Flyers at 15 years, said afterward. "We found out right before the game. Definitely, this one was for him. He was a great man. He'll be missed, and my thoughts and prayers go out to the family."

"We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of team physician, Dr. Gary Dorshimer, today," Flyers governor Dan Hilferty said in a statement. "Dr. Dorshimer took exceptional care of our players and their families, coaches and entire staff over the span of several decades and was always on call whenever the team needed him. 

"His combination of wit and humor always brought a smile to the countless number of athletes in the city that he treated and helped perform at their best. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and Executive Medical Director of Penn Personalized Care, Dr. Dorshimer not only treated but took the extra time to get to know and comfort every patient he saw during a career which spanned over 40 years.

"He will be truly missed by all that knew him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Deborah, and son Geoff, during this incredibly difficult time."

The Sixers, Eagles, and Union also released their respective statements, as seen below:

Dr. Dorshimer also continued to treat many Flyers alumni well after their careers were done, and was the secretary and treasurer for the NHL's Team Physicians Society.

Dr. Dorshimer's family, through the Flyers Alumni social media accounts, asked for donations in place of flowers to the Flyers Alumni's charity programs.

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

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