February 06, 2026

Geno's Steaks continues expansion outside Philly with new shop opening next month in Baltimore

The move to Maryland comes months after the cheesesteak restaurant opened a location in Hampton, Virginia.

By Michaela Althouse
Geno's Steaks is expanding to Baltimore with a new shop opening March 5 in the Inner Harbor.

Geno's Steaks will continue its expansion outside Philly with the opening of a location in Baltimore on March 5, officials said Friday. 

The new cheesesteak shop will be in the Inner Harbor at Power Plant Live!, Baltimore's equivalent of entertainment venue Stateside Live!. Cheesesteaks, Italian hoagies, fries and more will be available for sit-in service with bar seating, takeout ordering through a window and kiosk, and delivery through third parties. 

MORE: Victory Brewing is making a beer for America's 250th birthday

Hours for the new location have not yet been announced, but the space will be open for lunch, dinner and late-night bites. 

"Bringing a piece of our family history and Philadelphia's food culture to Baltimore is truly special, and it's an honor to join such an accomplished and well-respected community of restaurateurs," Geno's owner Geno Vento said in a statement. "Baltimore has a deep appreciation for great food and genuine hospitality, and I'm thrilled to be part of a place that celebrates both."

In addition to its original spot at 9th Street at Passyunk Avenue, Geno's opened two locations at the sports complex in South Philly in 2023. In the fall, it opened its first location outside of the city with a spot at Power Plant Hampton Roads in Hampton, Virginia. The cheesesteaks and other sandwiches were also briefly available at Foodie Hall, a virtual food court in Cherry Hill

Anthony Matteo, the director of operations for Power Plant Live!, said he was particularly excited about the expansion because he grew up eating Geno's cheesesteaks and playing sports at the field next to the Passyunk location. 

"Being part of bringing this legendary, family-owned brand to Maryland for the first time is especially meaningful to me," Matteo said. "Power Plant Live! has long been a hub for unforgettable dining, entertainment, live music and special events, and the addition of Geno's Steaks will set a new standard for our guests and the Baltimore community."

Geno's was founded in 1966 by Joey Vento, Geno Vento's father. The original location sits across the street from rival Pat's King of Steaks. 

Michaela Althouse
