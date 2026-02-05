More Culture:

February 05, 2026

Victory Brewing is making a beer for America's 250th birthday

The company says the limited-edition 4.8% ABV ale, which will be available in taprooms starting Feb. 15, is crisp and easy-drinking.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia 250 Beer
Victory 250 Victory Taproom Philly/Facebook

Philly First is a limited-edition ale commemorating the semiquincentennial. It will debut at Victory Brewing taprooms on Sunday, Feb. 15, and expand to regional distributors, beer boutiques and bars two weeks later.

Victory Brewing Co. is toasting the nation's milestone birthday with a limited-edition ale.

The semiquincentennial beer is a collaboration between the Downingtown brewery and Visit Philadelphia, who also worked with Victory on their Summer Love golden ale. Called Philly First, the new brew will be available at Victory taprooms starting Sunday, Feb. 15. It'll expand to regional bars two weeks after the debut and be available in 16-ounce cans at local distributors and beer boutiques.

MORE: Gaming company is seeking nominations for landmarks to include in Philly edition of Monopoly

"Beer has a way of bringing people together, especially in a city like Philadelphia that's full of celebration, of tradition, of pride," Kelly Irvine, senior brand manager for Victory Brewing, said in a statement. "Our Philly First collaboration beer with Visit Philadelphia is meant to do just that. To help us celebrate all that's special about Philly."

Victory describes the 4.8% ABV beer as crisp and easy-drinking, with light hops and "hints of tropical fruit." Its can art nods to the ongoing 52 Weeks of Firsts celebration with illustrations of some of the city's innovations. A pile of books represents the first public lending library, founded by Benjamin Franklin in 1731, while a multi-colored coil stands in for the slinky, which hit Gimbels store shelves in 1945. The label reads, "Philly was first at a lot of things. Now, it’s in your cooler."

The company did not immediately clarify how long the ale will be available.

The Philly First release coincides with Victory's own anniversary. Founders Bill Covaleski and Ron Barchet opened the brewery's first location in an old Pepperidge Farm factory in Downingtown in 1996. It has since expanded with additional taprooms in Logan Square, Parkesburg and Kennett Square.

