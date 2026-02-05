Victory Brewing is making a beer for America's 250th birthday

Victory Brewing Co. is toasting the nation's milestone birthday with a limited-edition ale.

The semiquincentennial beer is a collaboration between the Downingtown brewery and Visit Philadelphia, who also worked with Victory on their Summer Love golden ale. Called Philly First, the new brew will be available at Victory taprooms starting Sunday, Feb. 15. It'll expand to regional bars two weeks after the debut and be available in 16-ounce cans at local distributors and beer boutiques.

"Beer has a way of bringing people together, especially in a city like Philadelphia that's full of celebration, of tradition, of pride," Kelly Irvine, senior brand manager for Victory Brewing, said in a statement. "Our Philly First collaboration beer with Visit Philadelphia is meant to do just that. To help us celebrate all that's special about Philly."

Victory describes the 4.8% ABV beer as crisp and easy-drinking, with light hops and "hints of tropical fruit." Its can art nods to the ongoing 52 Weeks of Firsts celebration with illustrations of some of the city's innovations. A pile of books represents the first public lending library, founded by Benjamin Franklin in 1731, while a multi-colored coil stands in for the slinky, which hit Gimbels store shelves in 1945. The label reads, "Philly was first at a lot of things. Now, it’s in your cooler."

The company did not immediately clarify how long the ale will be available.

The Philly First release coincides with Victory's own anniversary. Founders Bill Covaleski and Ron Barchet opened the brewery's first location in an old Pepperidge Farm factory in Downingtown in 1996. It has since expanded with additional taprooms in Logan Square, Parkesburg and Kennett Square.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.