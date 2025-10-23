Committee says picking 52 Philly-based firsts for yearlong 2026 event was tough, but it's 'proud' of its final list

To mark America's 250th anniversary, Philadelphia will spend each weekend of 2026 celebrating a different innovative and cultural contribution with roots in the city — from the country's first hospital to its first selfie.

On Thursday, members of the Philadelphia Historic District 250th Committee announced its finalized schedule for the "52 Weeks of Firsts," which will take place in over a dozen neighborhoods around the city.

Experts and researchers at the 20 museums and cultural institutions that are part of the committee took suggestions from the public under consideration when they collaborated to come up with the final list.

"[It took] a lot of conversations, a lot of corrections, a lot of updates, but we've gotten to a list that we're really proud of," said Vince Stango, executive vice president and COO of the National Constitution Center. "We all know about things like the [American] flag, the Constitution and the zoo, but we don't know about things like the first Slinky, the first pencil or the first selfie. Those behind-the-scenes factoids are really cool."

Starting Jan. 3 and continuing every Saturday throughout the year, a free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that will feature storytellers from Once Upon A Nation, live music and giveaways.

"Some will be more thoughtful and meaningful and some will be downright zany and celebratory," said Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia. "We want these Saturdays to be an opportunity for residents and visitors to explore our city and understand all the amazing history and innovation that is everywhere around us."

The list of Philly-based firsts in America include hot air balloon flight, professional basketball league, public protest against slavery, girl scout cookie sale and medical school. A map of their corresponding celebrations can be found on Visit Philadelphia's website.

Each contribution will be honored with its own 5-foot-tall "1" sculpture that will be designed by local artists in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia. The monuments will be installed year-round and include a QR code with more information about the artist and the history of the innovation it was made in honor of.

"This celebration happens during America's 250th birthday, but at its heart, it's a Philadelphia story," Stango said. "It's about out city, our neighborhoods and the people who have shaped this place into something truly extraordinary."