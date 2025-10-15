Philadelphia Zoo is adding a 110-foot Ferris wheel ahead of 2026

The Philadelphia Zoo is taking visitors up into the skies, but not through a balloon this time.

The Fairmount Park attraction will soon unveil a Ferris wheel — or "Pherris wheel" — as part of its annual holiday light show. Reaching 110 feet, the ride promises views of the Schuylkill River, Boathouse Row, the Philadelphia Art Museum and the city skyline. It'll open on Thursday, Nov. 20, along with the rest of the LumiNature display.

The Ferris wheel will keep spinning after that exhibit packs up in early January. The zoo plans to offer rides through the end of 2026 as part of the wider semiquincentennial festivities throughout the city celebrating America's 250th anniversary. It's the first time the campus has hosted a Ferris wheel since the zoo opened in 1874.

"Winter at the Zoo is different and still a wonderful time to visit," Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Zoo, said in a statement. "This light show is designed for guests of all ages to connect with animals, each other, and the beauty of our planet during the holiday season. We’re really excited to have the addition of the Philly Zoo Pherris Wheel, which will stay at the Zoo through the 250th celebrations in 2026."

The Ferris wheel will be located near the main entrance at the corner of 34th Street and Girard Avenue, where the zoo's hot-air balloon once hovered. The Channel 6 Zoo Balloon floated over the campus from 2002 to 2014, when heavy snowfall forced it into retirement.

Visitors can board the Ferris wheel during the zoo's daytime hours or its evening LumiNature show. Tickets will be available online or on site, but prices will vary by date.

The Ferris wheel isn't the only attraction coming to the zoo for the semiquincentennial. The multi-million dollar expansion of Bear Country, which temporarily relocated the zoo's sloth bears and Humboldt penguins to other cities, will be unveiled in 2026.

