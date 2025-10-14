Christmas Village to feature new 30-foot centerpiece in LOVE Park that pays tribute to German heritage

October 14, 2025
The Christmas Village will pay homage to its German heritage by debuting a 30-foot tall Christmas pyramid in the center of LOVE Park this upcoming holiday season.
"It is a project we have been working on for many years and we can't wait to see it take over everyone's social media feeds," Christmas Village President Thomas Bauer said in a statement.
Christmas pyramids typically have a wooden frame, multiple tiers and a propeller on top that's powered by heat from candles. They originated in the Ore Mountains of Germany in the 16th century and were used during religious ceremonies. Now they are often found in nativity scenes and are a festive symbol associated with the holiday season.
The towering fixture in LOVE Park will be adorned with over 3,000 lights and feature Philly-inspired symbols. A lighting ceremony will be held Sunday, Nov. 30, from 4-5 p.m. to kick off the marketplace's monthlong celebration.
Organizers have also released details about new events and vendors this year, including booths serving loaded baked potatoes, churros and winter cocktails in ornament-shaped glasses. Mazza Wines will host tastings on Tuesdays, and the first ugly sweater contest will be held on Friday, Dec. 19. The park's North Broad Street section will be a dedicated "winter wonderland" for children and families.
A full event schedule and list of over 120 local and international vendors is slated to be released next month.
• Sundays-Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.
• Fridays and Saturdays, noon-9 p.m.
• Thanksgiving Day, 9 a.m - 5 p.m.
• Christmas Eve, noon- 5 p.m.