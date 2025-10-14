More Culture:

October 14, 2025

Christmas Village to feature new 30-foot centerpiece in LOVE Park that pays tribute to German heritage

The project has been years in the making. 'We can't wait to see it take over everyone's social media feeds,' an organizer says.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Christmas
Christmas village pyramid Provided Image/Christina Kalff

A German pyramid will stand as the centerpiece for the Christmas Village in LOVE Park this year. The holiday fixtures typically have a wooden frame, multiple tiers and a propeller on top that's powered by heat from candles. Above, a picture of a similar structure at the Christmas Village in Baltimore in 2023.

The Christmas Village will pay homage to its German heritage by debuting a 30-foot tall Christmas pyramid in the center of LOVE Park this upcoming holiday season.

"It is a project we have been working on for many years and we can't wait to see it take over everyone's social media feeds," Christmas Village President Thomas Bauer said in a statement. 

MOREAsian American dance company closing after nearly 20 years in South Philly

Christmas pyramids typically have a wooden frame, multiple tiers and a propeller on top that's powered by heat from candles. They originated in the Ore Mountains of Germany in the 16th century and were used during religious ceremonies. Now they are often found in nativity scenes and are a festive symbol associated with the holiday season.

The towering fixture in LOVE Park will be adorned with over 3,000 lights and feature Philly-inspired symbolsA lighting ceremony will be held Sunday, Nov. 30, from 4-5 p.m. to kick off the marketplace's monthlong celebration. 

Organizers have also released details about new events and vendors this year, including booths serving loaded baked potatoes, churros and winter cocktails in ornament-shaped glasses. Mazza Wines will host tastings on Tuesdays, and the first ugly sweater contest will be held on Friday, Dec. 19. The park's North Broad Street section will be a dedicated "winter wonderland" for children and families.

A full event schedule and list of over 120 local and international vendors is slated to be released next month.

The Christmas Village will be open from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve with the following hours:
• Sundays-Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.
• Fridays and Saturdays, noon-9 p.m.
• Thanksgiving Day, 9 a.m - 5 p.m.
• Christmas Eve, noon- 5 p.m.
Preview days are scheduled on Nov. 22 and 23, and the village will be closed Nov. 24-26. 
Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Christmas Philadelphia Christmas Village Love Park Markets Christmas Village Vendors

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - Planning Perspectives

Planning Perspectives: Inside the New Bryn Mawr Trust Podcast

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

At 30th Street Station, deep cleaning is the 'true artisan work' of a $550 million renovation

30th Street Station

Sponsored

Planning Perspectives: Inside the New Bryn Mawr Trust Podcast

Limited - Planning Perspectives

Adult Health

Many people with chronic pain turn to comfort eating, but there are ways to avoid it

Chronic Pain Comfort Eating

Entertainment

Marsha's, Philly's first women's sports bar, already has devoted fans

marsha's crowd

Halloween

A Halloween dance party takes over Peddler’s Village with a spooky silent disco

Peddler's Village Deadly Disco

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies come alive to win Game 3, extend NLDS vs. Dodgers

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Dodgers-Homers-NLDS-Game-3-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved