Geno's Steaks is expanding outside Philly with new shop coming in Virginia

The restaurant, which will open this winter in the Hampton Roads region, will feature a full bar and waterfront patio.

Food Cheesesteaks
Geno's Steaks announced it will open a shop this winter in Hampton, Virginia, its first location outside the Philly area.

Geno's Steaks will open its first location outside the Philly area this winter, and the new restaurant in Southeastern Virginia will have a full bar, arcade games and waterfront patio.

"It's an incredible honor to bring a piece of our Philly tradition to Hampton Roads," owner Geno Vento said in a statement. "The passion for food in this region is undeniable and I'm excited to be part of a community that truly values quality, flavor and hospitality." 

The South Philly staple is moving into Power Plant Hampton Roads, a 480,000 square foot entertainment district, and will be located between cowboy-themed bar PBR Hampton and Bass Pro Shop. The menu will offer a variety of cheesesteaks, Italian hoagies and more.

"Geno's Steaks has offered guests an authentic Philly cheesesteak experience for generations, and we're thrilled to have them bring that same passion and energy to Power Plant Hampton Roads," said Zed Smith, chief operating officer of the Cordish Companies, the developer of Power Plant Hampton Roads. "Their decision to expand into Hampton Roads at the Power Plant speaks volumes about the region's growth and culinary momentum. This is a major moment for the region's dining landscape."

An opening date is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. While the South Philly shop is open 24/7, the Virginia restaurant's hours of operation are still unknown.

Geno's original store sits at the corner of 9th and Passyunk Streets across from the rivaling, whiz-only cheesesteak brand Pat's King of Steaks. In 2023, Pat's owner Fank Olivieri said he was planning an expansion outside the city, telling Philly Mag that he was going to open a location on Penn State's campus, but he later backed out of the deal.

Geno's Steaks, which was founded in 1966, currently operates two other Philly-area locations at Stateside Live! (formerly Xfinity Live!) and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, which opened in 2023

In 2022, Geno's began a brief stint selling its cheesesteaks in Cherry Hill's virtual food court FoodieHall, where multiple restaurants offered delivery and pickup orders.

