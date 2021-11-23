New George Floyd mural dedicated after vandals defaced the original

When George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police in May 2020, communities across the globe marched in the streets for weeks in protest of police brutality and racial injustice.

In Philadelphia, the response included the North 5th Street Revitalization Project commissioning a mural that was painted on an abandoned newsstand to pay tribute to Floyd.

That mural was defaced and vandalized with white nationalist graffiti in June. On Tuesday, Mural Arts and the North 5th Street Revitalization Project dedicated a recreation of the original mural on the exterior sidewall of Tang Pharmacy at 5600 N. Fifth St. in North Philly.



The mural, designed by artist Randall Whitfield with assistance from Briana Dawkins, is entitled "George Floyd (Never Forgotten)." It features an image of Floyd surrounded by the Philadelphia skyline and dozens of masked protestors, a callback to the weeks-long demonstrations in support of Black Lives Matter that occurred throughout the summer of 2020.