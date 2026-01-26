More Culture:

January 26, 2026

'Gettysburg 1863' movie crew spotted filming on location in Pennsylvania

The independent production, which has shot scenes at Shriver House Museum and Dobbin House Tavern, is coming to theaters later this year.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Gettysburg 1863 movie Gettysburg Film Commission/Facebook

Actors and the crew of 'Gettysburg 1863' film a scene for the upcoming Civil War movie.

An upcoming movie on the Battle of Gettysburg has been filming on location in Pennsylvania.

The cast and crew of "Gettysburg 1863," an independent film on the pivotal Union victory, have been spotted around the battleground and other historic sites over the past few weeks. Tourist destinations like the Shriver House Museum and Dobbin House Tavern have posted photos of the production taking over their spaces and, in some cases, working to make the preserved spaces even more period appropriate. 

The Gettysburg Film Commission recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of a Hartzell Supply Yard crew covering a downtown street in dirt to emulate the unpaved roads of 1863. The Shriver House Museum, which was occupied by Confederate Army sharpshooters during the battle, lit its original gas lamp for the first time in over 100 years for the film. The proprietors of the Dobbin House Tavern also cleared their parlor and study for "the shooting of several scenes" last week. The bar and restaurant was a stop on the Underground Railroad before it served as a field hospital for soldiers wounded in the battle.

"Gettysburg 1863" stars Stephen Lang, the "Avatar" actor who appeared in the 1993 film "Gettysburg." According to Deadline, he will portray John L. Burns, a 69-year-old civilian who jumped onto the Union side of the battlefield when the war arrived in his town. His co-stars include Bruce Boxleitner ("Tron"), Samuel Roukin ("Turn: Washington's Spies") and Alfonso Freeman, the son of Morgan Freeman.

Like Lang, the project's writer-director Bo Brinkman also appeared in the 1993 "Gettysburg" movie. He played Major Walter H. Taylor, an aide to General Robert E. Lee. 

"Gettysburg 1863," which has been filming on location since last fall, is expected in theaters in late 2026.

