January 18, 2022

Gift of Life set a national record for organ donations in 2021

The Philly-based organization's annual donation rate is among the highest in the world

By Maggie Mancini
The Gift of Life organ donor program topped the U.S. in procured organ donations for the 14th straight year in 2021. Donations from 705 donors led to 1,732 transplants.

The Gift of Life coordinated organ donations from 705 donors in 2021, the highest total ever procured by a U.S. organ procurement organization. 

The Philadelphia-based organization led the nation in organ procurement for the 14th consecutive year. The donations resulted in 1,732 transplants.

Gift of Life's annual donation rate — 62 donors per 1 million people — is among the highest in the world. The program serves the eastern half of Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware. 

"I am humbled and inspired by Gift of Life's community, which year after year is the most generous in the nation for donation," said Richard Hasz, president and CEO of the donor program. "It takes a team of heroes — donors, donor families, Gift of Life staff and hospital partners — to save the lives of people on the organ waitlist." 

Gift of Life also coordinated 1,007 kidney transplants last year – another national record – with 56% of the recipients being people of color. The National Kidney Foundation notes that more than one-third of the 92,000 people waiting for kidney transplants are African Americans.  

Gift of Life procured tissue donations from 2,399 people last year. The donations can help up to 110,000 people, including burn victims, people with sports or orthopedic injuries, people in need of corneal surgery and those in need of heart valve repair.

Sometimes, there are connections built between donor families and recipients. 

Carol McCloud has become friends with Abdul-Kareen Salahudden, who received a liver transplant from her late son, Ryan Shaw, in 2014. The two have supported other families experiencing the loss and renewal of life. 

Salahudden needed a liver transplant after he was diagnosed with hepatitis C and end-stage cirrhosis in 2014. That same year, Shaw suffered a fatal seizure. After agreeing to donate her son's organs, McCloud reached out to each of the recipients and received a letter from Salahudden thanking her and Shaw's memory for "saving his life." 

Even before her son passed away, McCloud said she was an organ donor. 

"Why not, when you're done on this earth, would you not give someone else the chance to continue to make memories with their family," McCloud said. Salahudden called his transplant a "blessing" of a second chance at life. 

Gift of Life also has helped hundreds of families through its transplant coordination programs. Though many of those served by the program live in the Philadelphia region, those who travel as part of their organ donation or recipient journey often use the Gift of Life Family House. 

Established in 2011, the initiative provides affordable, temporary lodging for people traveling to Philadelphia for transplant-related care. 

In 2021, the House provided lodging for 9,750 guests, served more than 19,000 meals and coordinated almost 800 rides to and from local hospitals and medical centers. 

There are more than 100,000 people in the U.S., including more than 5,000 in the area, waiting to receive organ donations. 

People looking to learn more about organ donation, or register to become an organ donor, can do so through Gift of Life. 

Health News Organ Donations Philadelphia South Jersey Kidneys Transplants Delaware Pennsylvania

