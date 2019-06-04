Delco woman likely faces fine after hiking, needing rescue from closed Glen Onoko trail

A Delaware County woman will likely face a fine after members of five different fire departments spent hours rescuing her from the recently-closed Glen Onoko Falls Trail near Jim Thorpe.

The woman, 21, hurt her knee while hiking the trail with friends and eventually was helped by the rescue crews. The incident is still under investigation, according to WNEP, but the woman is expected to face a fine.

The popular hiking trail in Lehigh Gorge State Park has been closed since May 1 after the Pennsylvania Game Commission deemed the trail a safety threat.

Whether the woman knew the trail was closed to hikers is unclear. Officials from the Pennsylvania Game Commission told WNEP the trail hasn't been patrolled 24/7 since its closing.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wants to try and reopen the trail by using funds raised from Restore Pennsylvania, an infrastructure proposal that would be funded with revenue from a severance tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas extraction.

"If we get Restore Pennsylvania," Wolf said last month, "I guarantee you we'll open (the trail) up."

The trail is less than two miles long, according to hiking site All Trails, but includes an elevation change of 849 feet in those two miles:

Last summer, two hikers died near the falls in a two-week span.

