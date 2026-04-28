More News:

April 28, 2026

Camden County man charged with murder of wife, who was found in burning house

Police arrested Jerome Morris, 50, early Tuesday morning for the fatal stabbing of his wife at their Gloucester Township residence.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Stabbings
Gloucester Township murder Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Camden County officials arrested Jerome Morris, 50, early Tuesday morning in connection with the death of his wife, Monica.

Police have charged a Camden County man with the murder of his wife, who was found inside a burning house early Tuesday morning.

Officials say that Jerome Morris, 50, was brandishing a knife and covered in blood when they arrived at his Gloucester Township home around 2:25 a.m. His wife, Monica, 51, was on the third floor in a bedroom with "heavy fire and smoke conditions," according to law enforcement, and had been stabbed. First responders from the Erial, Pine Hill and Winslow fire departments and Gloucester Township Fire District 88 removed her from the home and put out the blaze.

MORE: Teen mother charged with voluntary manslaughter in killing of newborn baby in Northern Liberties

Monica was pronounced dead on the scene around 2:50 a.m. Morris was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Camden County officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Two adults who also lived at the residence escaped unharmed. Paramedics treated two responding Gloucester Township police officers for minor injuries and sent one to the hospital for additional care. He was later released.

Additional charges related to the fire may be filed at a later time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Vincent Russomanno at the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-729-0660 and Detective Tom Sherman at the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-374-5701. They can also submit tips anonymously online.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Stabbings Camden County Gloucester Township

Featured

Lehigh Country Club 2

Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic presented by Sodexo tees up this fall
Limited - Destination Gettysburg PV2

You can’t tell the story of America without Gettysburg

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Developer buying McGlinchey's bar uses Zach Bryan-inspired LLC

McGlincheys Sale Alterra

Sponsored

Parx Casino opens new hotel

Limited - The Parxview Hotel 2

Fitness

Running the Broad Street Run on Sunday? Here's how to treat the final days before the race

Broad Street Run

Shopping

City reveals six pop-ups to take over vacant spaces on Market Street

Market East pop-ups

Star Wars

Star Wars Weekend will take over Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. May 2-3

Star Wars Weekend - Brewery

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Key quotes from Joel Embiid's first media availability since appendectomy after Game 4 loss

Embiid 4.27.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved