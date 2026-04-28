Camden County man charged with murder of wife, who was found in burning house

Police have charged a Camden County man with the murder of his wife, who was found inside a burning house early Tuesday morning.

Officials say that Jerome Morris, 50, was brandishing a knife and covered in blood when they arrived at his Gloucester Township home around 2:25 a.m. His wife, Monica, 51, was on the third floor in a bedroom with "heavy fire and smoke conditions," according to law enforcement, and had been stabbed. First responders from the Erial, Pine Hill and Winslow fire departments and Gloucester Township Fire District 88 removed her from the home and put out the blaze.

Monica was pronounced dead on the scene around 2:50 a.m. Morris was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Camden County officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Two adults who also lived at the residence escaped unharmed. Paramedics treated two responding Gloucester Township police officers for minor injuries and sent one to the hospital for additional care. He was later released.

Additional charges related to the fire may be filed at a later time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Vincent Russomanno at the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-729-0660 and Detective Tom Sherman at the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-374-5701. They can also submit tips anonymously online.

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