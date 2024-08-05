More Culture:

August 05, 2024

Good Dog Bar to close its Atlantic City location after one year in business

The Jersey Shore restaurant opened in May 2023, but its owners say it hasn't attracted enough customers to be sustainable.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bars
Good Dog Bar AC Provided Image/Lisa Johnson Communications

The Good Dog Bar is closing its Atlantic City location on Sunday. Owners Heather Gleason and Dave Gary say it hasn't attracted enough customers to sustain business.

Good Dog Bar will permanently close its Atlantic City restaurant on Sunday – a little more than one year after it opened. 

In a written announcement, owners Heather Gleason and Dave Gary said the closure is due to financial circumstances. The restaurant opened in May 2023 at 3426 Atlantic Ave., near Stockton University's Atlantic City campus and the landmark Knife & Fork Inn. 

MORE: Scoop DeVille plans new locations in Fishtown and South Jersey

"Despite all our tireless efforts and dedication to keeping Good Dog Bar in Atlantic City thriving, the economic challenges we have faced here have become insurmountable," Gleason and Gary wrote. 

Several businesses that Gleason and Gary expected to open properties nearby are still waiting for permits. And with the cancellation of the Atlantic City Airshow and no more concerts scheduled for this summer, Gleason and Gary said there aren't enough customers to support the restaurant.

Compared to the narrow, dim Good Dog Bar in Center City – which Gleason and Gary have run for two decades – the Atlantic City location had more space, a lot of sunlight and a large patio. In 2020, a developer had shown Gleason and Gary the space, which formerly housed the Role Play Lounge, but they passed, and it was sold to someone else. But when that deal fell through, they revisited the possibility and chose to open their second Good Dog location there. 

Gary and Gleason did not return immediately a request for additional comment on the restaurant's closure. 

In their statement, they said they plan to focus on their Philadelphia restaurant, saying it's still a "huge success." Gift certificates for the New Jersey restaurant can be used this week or redeemed in Philadelphia. 

"We thank our dedicated staff and the new friends we've made in AC for being part of the Good Dog Bar family," Gleason and Gary wrote. "We hope to see you in Philly."

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Bars Atlantic City Jersey Shore New Jersey Restaurants Closures

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ AC WOW

Coast to Atlantic City, NJ: It's one summer wow after another.
Limited - Cape May County - Sailboat

The Jersey Cape has an exciting lineup of events scheduled for August

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

World War I monument in Northeast Philadelphia vandalized, police say
burholme monument vandalism

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

Children's Health

Sports in extreme heat: How high school athletes can safely prepare for the start of team practices
Sports Heat Stroke

Music

Sabrina Carpenter debuts new song 'Slim Pickins' from upcoming album
sabrina carpenter new song

Eagles

Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles quarterback continues excellent summer at training camp
Jalen-Hurts-minicamp-3

Festivals

Manayunk's Dog Day of Summer to bring pet-friendly vendors to Main Street this month
dog day manayunk

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved