October 01, 2022

Enter your dog into a costume contest at Good Dog Bar to celebrate Halloween

The inaugural 'Howlll-o-ween' event will benefit the Street Tails Animal Rescue

Good Dog Bar is hosting an inaugural Howlll-o-ween dog costume contest on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Proceeds from the event will benefit Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Dog owners can dress their canine friends up in costumes and bring them to a happy hour this October that benefits rescue animals from the Street Tails Animal Rescue shelter.

In the spirit of Halloween, Good Dog Bar announced its inaugural Howlll-o-ween Dog Costume Contest on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

From 6-9 p.m., bar patrons can bring their four-legged pals to the first-ever event sponsored by Tito's vodka. Guests can order $5 cocktails while their dogs enjoy yappy hour drinks.

For every Tito's cocktail purchased, Tito's has pledged to donate $1 to Street Tails, a no-kill shelter facility that does not kill healthy animals when they run out of space.

All pet owners have to do is show up at the outdoor dining area at the Center City bar located at 224 S. 15th Street with their pets dressed in their best costumes.

The judges will be the Good Dog staff, and the winner and runner-up will receive a Tito's gift basket and a gift card to the bar.

Howlll-o-ween Dog Costume Contest

Wednesday, Oct. 26
6-9 p.m. | Free
Good Dog Bar
224 S. 15th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
