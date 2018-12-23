Gov. Tom Wolf reads mean tweets in honor of Festivus

Gov. Tom Wolf tried his hand at reading mean tweets as part of the Festivus holiday this year.

For those that don't know, Festivus, born out of a "Seinfeld" episode, is the non-commercial sister to Christmas, where an aluminum pole is not decorated, you're allowed to "Air Your Grievances" and easily explainable events are referred to as "Festivus miracles."

Wolf decided to participate in the airing of grievances, but there's no word yet if he has an undecorated aluminum pole for the holiday.

The tweets are pretty funny (not the funniest) and include jokes about Wolf's lack of hair, Pennsylvania's abundance of pot holes, and a couple more about his looks.

Here's the video.

At the end, Wolf doesn't read an entire tweet but seems to notice the author, WESA-FM politics journalist Chris Potter in Pittsburgh.

"Chris, you think I'm losing my hair? Wolf said.

Well done, Chris.

For anyone interested in doing some more Festivus research, here's the story of the holiday courtesy of "Seinfeld."

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.