Fugitive arrested in fatal shooting of Philadelphia streets department worker

The man accused of fatally shooting a Philadelphia Department of Streets worker last month after a fight at a corner store in Grays Ferry was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on Wednesday morning.

Senaaj Jackson, 22, was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Arlington Street in North Philly without incident at 6:30 a.m., the U.S. Marshals said. Investigators had received word that Jackson was visiting his family.

Jackson allegedly shot 21-year-old Masir Williams twice in the back on the 2300 block of Oakford Street at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 7. Williams and two coworkers were in the area to do some work. He stopped into the corner store to get some water and an argument ensued between him and Jackon, police previously said.

The gunman fled and Williams was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The next day, police identified Jackson as the suspect.

After his arrest, Jackson was processed by the Philadelphia Homicide Detective Division.

"This fugitive task force will never stop fighting for justice and the good citizens of Philadelphia," said Robert Clark, supervisory deputy marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force. "The arrest of Senaaj Jackson is another example of the dedicated relationship between the U.S. Marshals Service and the Philadelphia Police Department."

Williams had worked for the Streets Department for six months before his death. He is the second city employee to be fatally shot while on the job in the last year. In November, sanitation worker Ikeem Johnson, 35, was fatally shot while working in Northeast Philadelphia.