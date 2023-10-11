More News:

October 11, 2023

Fugitive arrested in fatal shooting of Philadelphia streets department worker

Senaaj Jackson, 22, is accused of killing Masir Williams, 21, during an argument at a Grays Ferry corner store in September

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Grays Ferry Shooting Arrest Source/U.S. Marshal Services

The U.S. Marshals arrest Senaaj Jackson, 22, in North Philly on Wednesday morning. Jackson is accused of fatally shooting Philadelphia streets department worker Masir Williams in Grays Ferry on Sept. 7.

The man accused of fatally shooting a Philadelphia Department of Streets worker last month after a fight at a corner store in Grays Ferry was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on Wednesday morning. 

Senaaj Jackson, 22, was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Arlington Street in North Philly without incident at 6:30 a.m., the U.S. Marshals said. Investigators had received word that Jackson was visiting his family. 

MORE NEWS: Traffic deaths rose slightly in Philly last year, though crashes and injuries fell, report finds

Jackson allegedly shot 21-year-old Masir Williams twice in the back on the 2300 block of Oakford Street at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 7. Williams and two coworkers were in the area to do some work. He stopped into the corner store to get some water and an argument ensued between him and Jackon, police previously said.  

The gunman fled and Williams was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The next day, police identified Jackson as the suspect. 

After his arrest, Jackson was processed by the Philadelphia Homicide Detective Division.

"This fugitive task force will never stop fighting for justice and the good citizens of Philadelphia," said Robert Clark, supervisory deputy marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force. "The arrest of Senaaj Jackson is another example of the dedicated relationship between the U.S. Marshals Service and the Philadelphia Police Department."

Williams had worked for the Streets Department for six months before his death. He is the second city employee to be fatally shot while on the job in the last year. In November, sanitation worker Ikeem Johnson, 35, was fatally shot while working in Northeast Philadelphia.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Philadelphia Shootings Police Grays Ferry Streets Department Arrests Crime

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Fall happenings at the Betsy Ross House
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Yellow Breeches

Pick a bushel of fun in Cumberland Valley this fall

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Traffic deaths rose slightly in Philly last year, though crashes and injuries fell, report finds
Vision Zero Report 2023

Sponsored

AIDS Walk Philly 5K
Limited - AIDSWALKPHillyMain

Prevention

Feeling awful after getting a COVID-19 booster? That's a good sign, study says
COVID-19 Vaccine Symptoms

Food & Drink

Fishtown omakase Sushi Suite to expand to Atlantic City and Princeton with new micro-restaurants
sushi-suite-fishtown-omakase.jpg

Eagles

Eagles at Jets: Five matchups to watch
101123BreeceHall

Performances

Sting to perform 2 concerts with the Philadelphia Orchestra in March
Philadelphia Orchestra Sting

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved