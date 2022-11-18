Sanitation worker fatally shot on the job in Northeast Philly

Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a city sanitation worker who was killed on the job Friday morning in Mayfair.

Ikeem Johnson, 35, was shot multiple times by a masked man who approached his sanitation truck around 10:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of Tudor Street, near Lincoln High School, Philadelphia police said.

Johnson was shot almost immediately after he stepped out of the truck, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. He died at the scene. The gunman, who had approached the passenger side of the vehicle, fled on foot.



No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene. Police did not say anything about what provoked the shooting, but said it is not believed to have been a random act.

Mayor Jim Kenney called the shooting an "unspeakable tragedy." Authorities are asking the public to provide any information that might aid in the investigation.

Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams lamented the death of Johnson.

"It is heartbreaking that a dedicated public servant is now a victim of yet another senseless act of violence," Williams said. "We will ensure that all Street Department employees have access to resources and the support they need and will continue to work closely with police as the investigation of this horrendous incident unfolds."

Philadelphia offers a cash reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a homicide in the city. An additional $10,000 reward is available in shootings that cause injuries within 500 feet of a school, recreation center or library.

"Today another citizen and a member of our own District Council 33 family became a victim of the gun violence epidemic in the city of Philadelphia," the city's sanitation worker's union said. "We are once again reminded of the dangers city employees and frontline workers face while merely performing their duties. We are confident that the Philadelphia Police Department will work diligently to apprehend the offender of this heinous crime. Our deepest condolences go out to our member's family."

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Philadelphia police tip line at (215) 686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.