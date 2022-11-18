More News:

November 18, 2022

Sanitation worker fatally shot on the job in Northeast Philly

Ikeem Johnson, 35, was killed Friday morning near Lincoln High School. Mayor Jim Kenney called it an 'unspeakable tragedy'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Philadelphia Sanitation Worker Killed Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia sanitation worker Ikeem Johnson, 35, was fatally shot while working in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday, Nov. 18.

Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a city sanitation worker who was killed on the job Friday morning in Mayfair.

Ikeem Johnson, 35, was shot multiple times by a masked man who approached his sanitation truck around 10:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of Tudor Street, near Lincoln High School, Philadelphia police said. 

Johnson was shot almost immediately after he stepped out of the truck, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. He died at the scene. The gunman, who had approached the passenger side of the vehicle, fled on foot. 

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene. Police did not say anything about what provoked the shooting, but said it is not believed to have been a random act. 

Mayor Jim Kenney called the shooting an "unspeakable tragedy." Authorities are asking the public to provide any information that might aid in the investigation. 

Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams lamented the death of Johnson.

"It is heartbreaking that a dedicated public servant is now a victim of yet another senseless act of violence," Williams said. "We will ensure that all Street Department employees have access to resources and the support they need and will continue to work closely with police as the investigation of this horrendous incident unfolds."

Philadelphia offers a cash reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a homicide in the city. An additional $10,000 reward is available in shootings that cause injuries within 500 feet of a school, recreation center or library.

"Today another citizen and a member of our own District Council 33 family became a victim of the gun violence epidemic in the city of Philadelphia," the city's sanitation worker's union said. "We are once again reminded of the dangers city employees and frontline workers face while merely performing their duties. We are confident that the Philadelphia Police Department will work diligently to apprehend the offender of this heinous crime. Our deepest condolences go out to our member's family."

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Philadelphia police tip line at (215) 686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Philadelphia Crime Mayfair Shootings Northeast Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Family moving into a home

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Nutcracker IA2

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants this December

Just In

Must Read

Development

Developer restoring 'Boner 4ever' building in North Philly wants to construct an 8-story addition
Boner4ever Building North Philly

Sponsored

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Purchased - Family moving into a home

Women's Health

More women are choosing to give birth at home, but to do so safely requires certain precautions
Home Births

Eagles

Mailbag: Projecting the Eagles' (and Saints') win-loss records the rest of the 2022 season
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-Washington-Week-3-NFL-2022.jpg

Food & Drink

Her Place, Roxanne and Sweet Amalia named among Esquire's best new restaurants in America
Esquire Best New Restaurants 2022

Food & Drink

Tabachoy's Chance Anies takes over chef in residency program at Volvér
Volver Chef Residency Tabachoy

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved