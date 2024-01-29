More Events:

January 29, 2024

Greenhouse yoga to resume in Fairmount Park

The classes, which are priced on a sliding scale, will be held on three Sundays in February and March

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Greenhouse yoga Fairmount Park Albert Yee/Fairmount Park Conservancy

Greenhouse yoga classes will return to the Horticulture Center in Fairmount Park on Sunday, Feb. 25. The hour-long sessions will be led by teachers from Tula Yoga.

Move into cactus pose next to some live tropical plants at a popular fitness series that's returning to Fairmount Park.

Greenhouse yoga kicks off another year at the park's Horticulture Center on Sunday, Feb. 25 with two morning sessions at 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. The hour-long classes will continue on two subsequent Sundays, March 10 and 17, at the same times. All events will be led by teachers from Tula Yoga, a studio in Northern Liberties.

Classes will be offered on a sliding price scale. Attendees have the option to pay $10, $15 or $20 for an advance ticket online, with proceeds benefiting the Fairmount Park Conservancy. 

While the classes are designed for all skill levels, the organizers recommend having at least some experience with yoga, due to the large class size. Anyone attending should bring their own mat and water, but bathrooms will be available in the Horticulture Center.

Greenhouse Yoga at the Horticulture Center

Sundays, Feb. 25, March 10 and March 17
10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. | $10-$20
Fairmount Park Horticulture Center
100 N. Horticultural Dr. Philadelphia, PA 19131

