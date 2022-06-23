More News:

June 23, 2022

Half naked driver fatally strikes 16-year-old with stolen SUV in West Philly

The 27-year-old also hit a second pedestrian, who suffered a broken leg, and crashed into three parked cars on Wednesday night

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
West Philly Naked Driver Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 16-year-old was fatally struck by a stolen SUV driven by a half naked man in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

A 16-year-old died after he was hit by a stolen SUV driven by a man naked from the waist down in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

The boy was dragged 100 feet after he was struck by the Toyota Highlander near the corner of Parrish and N 44th streets around 11 p.m., 6ABC reports.

He was gravely injured and was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 27-year-old driver also struck a 20-year-old man, who was hospitalized for a broken leg, FOX29 reports.

Police found the driver nude from the waist down after he crashed into three cars near Reno Street and took him to the hospital for bumps and bruises.

Investigators suspect the man may have been under the influence and are waiting on the results of a toxicology report.

After hitting the two pedestrians, the driver crashed into at least three parked cars near the corner of Reno Street. Police found him still behind the wheel and took him to the hospital for bumps and bruises.

Authorities later discovered the vehicle was stolen from Cheltenham Township less than an hour before the crash.

No charges were filed in the case as of Thursday morning, NBC10 reports.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

