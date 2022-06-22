More News:

June 22, 2022

North Jersey man used TikTok to solicit nude photos from Montgomery County girls, prosecutors say

Ryan Corcoran, of Sussex County, was arrested on child pornography charges earlier this month

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Child Pornography
Child Porn TikTok Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Ryan Corcoran, 26, of Andover, Sussex County, was arrested on child pornography charges for allegedly soliciting nude photos from two Montgomery County girls over TikTok and text messages, prosecutors say.

A New Jersey man solicited nude photos from two young sisters in Montgomery County via TikTok and text messages earlier this year, prosecutors allege. 

Ryan Corcoran, 26, of Andover, Sussex County, allegedly sent nude photos of himself to the girls – ages 11 and 12 – and asked them to send him naked photos of themselves in sexually explicit poses. He has been charged with child pornography and related offenses. 

Corcoran initially solicited the girls via TikTok's in-app messaging system, prosecutors said. When one of them sent him a nude photo, he allegedly began soliciting them from another number, claiming to be his 14-year-old sister. But he was disguising his true phone number by using a service from Ad Hoc Labs, investigators said. 

The solicitations occurred between April 17-20, prosecutors said. On April 20, the girls' father contacted Montgomery County detectives after one of his daughters told him she had sent a naked photo of herself. 

Detectives traced the IP address attached to the Ad Hoc Labs number, which was connected to a Verizon wireless account owned by Corcoran's father, prosecutors said. Corcoran allegedly told investigators that the cell phone number belonged to him. 

Corcoran had listed the girls' phone numbers as contacts, prosecutors said. Investigators found copies of the messages exchanged between Corcoran and the girls, and the original nude photo the girl sent to him. 

"This defendant was reaching out to random young girls on a social media platform and soliciting them to take photos of themselves in sexually explicit poses, clearly creating child pornographic images," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "This is another example that there are predators out there on the internet trying to take advantage of young innocent children. Parents must be ever-vigilant to protect their children from these predators." 

Corcoran also has been charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communications facility. 

Corcoran was arraigned June 13. He was released on $50,000 cash bail with the condition that he not have internet access or any contact with minors. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Child Pornography Montgomery County Andover Child Endangerment New Jersey TikTok Social Media

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Penn Medicine’s Tara Miller Melanoma Center is a trailblazer for skin cancer treatment

Just In

Must Read

Business

Philly, Pa. suburbs could face beer shortage as distributors union strikes ahead of July Fourth
Beer Strike Philly

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Illness

Women are more likely to get long COVID than men, research shows
Long COVID research

Sixers

NBA rumors: Sixers 'in the mix' for PJ Tucker, 'interested' in Eric Gordon
PJ-Tucker-Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Heat-05052022-UST

Books

Ya Fav Trashman to publish children's book about importance of clean communities
YaFavTrashman Children's Book

Festivals

The Bourse to host free block parties before Welcome America concerts at Independence Mall
Bourse Food Hall Independence Mall

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved