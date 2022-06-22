North Jersey man used TikTok to solicit nude photos from Montgomery County girls, prosecutors say

A New Jersey man solicited nude photos from two young sisters in Montgomery County via TikTok and text messages earlier this year, prosecutors allege.

Ryan Corcoran, 26, of Andover, Sussex County, allegedly sent nude photos of himself to the girls – ages 11 and 12 – and asked them to send him naked photos of themselves in sexually explicit poses. He has been charged with child pornography and related offenses.

Corcoran initially solicited the girls via TikTok's in-app messaging system, prosecutors said. When one of them sent him a nude photo, he allegedly began soliciting them from another number, claiming to be his 14-year-old sister. But he was disguising his true phone number by using a service from Ad Hoc Labs, investigators said.

The solicitations occurred between April 17-20, prosecutors said. On April 20, the girls' father contacted Montgomery County detectives after one of his daughters told him she had sent a naked photo of herself.

Detectives traced the IP address attached to the Ad Hoc Labs number, which was connected to a Verizon wireless account owned by Corcoran's father, prosecutors said. Corcoran allegedly told investigators that the cell phone number belonged to him.

Corcoran had listed the girls' phone numbers as contacts, prosecutors said. Investigators found copies of the messages exchanged between Corcoran and the girls, and the original nude photo the girl sent to him.

"This defendant was reaching out to random young girls on a social media platform and soliciting them to take photos of themselves in sexually explicit poses, clearly creating child pornographic images," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "This is another example that there are predators out there on the internet trying to take advantage of young innocent children. Parents must be ever-vigilant to protect their children from these predators."

Corcoran also has been charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communications facility.

Corcoran was arraigned June 13. He was released on $50,000 cash bail with the condition that he not have internet access or any contact with minors. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27.