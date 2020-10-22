Families invited to safely trick or treat at these local events

Halloween fun is still permitted to take place during the coronavirus pandemic, but trick-or-treaters need to be safe.

Only members of the same household should be within six feet of one another, everyone should wear a mask and contactless candy distribution of individually wrapped candies or Halloween grab-and-go bags is recommended.

If your family is looking for places to go trick-or-treating that are focused on providing a safe experience, then check out our roundup below. These locations are working to ensure there's no COVID-19 scares.

East Passyunk Avenue

Families looking to go trick-or-treating on East Passyunk Avenue can stop by either Society Hill Dance Academy or the South Philadelphia Older Adult Center to pick up pre-packaged, individual goodie bags between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Halloween.

The bags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be a total of 1,000 bags given out on Saturday, Oct. 31. Inside, there will be candy, toys and some may have items from local businesses.

The Fillmore in Fishtown

In the parking lot of The Fillmore, the concert venue in Fishtown, local businesses will hand out candy on Friday, Oct. 30.

The fun will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. A maximum number of six people at a time will be allowed into the lot to pick up the Halloween candy.

King of Prussia Town Center

The King of Prussia Town Center, located nearby the King of Prussia Mall, is hosting a free trick or treat event on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Families are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costume to grab individually wrapped candies and other treats from businesses in the shopping center.

Participants will be handing out candy either in-store or at a pop-up table outside of the storefront. In addition, there will be a DJ and a roaming photobooth.

Franklin Institute

Franklin Fright Weekend at the Franklin Institute will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1. Families are invited to wear costumes and go trick-or-treating inside the museum.



All of the Halloween fun is included with general museum admission, but tickets must be purchased in advance.

