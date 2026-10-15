Former Forever 21 in Center City becomes 10-room Halloween attraction

The former Forever 21 at Fashion District Philadelphia has traded clothing racks for a zombie bunker, glowing Halloween displays and a maze of themed rooms.

Halloween House Philly has opened in the second-floor retail space, turning the former clothing store into an indoor Halloween attraction with 10 themed rooms, interactive games and photo opportunities. Unlike a traditional haunted house, there are no costumed actors waiting to jump out at visitors.

The new Center City location is nearly twice the size of the Halloween House that operated at Deptford Mall in South Jersey last year, according to organizers. A typical visit takes about 40 to 45 minutes, although guests can spend longer exploring the rooms.

The attraction is open through Sunday, Nov. 1, with tickets starting at $24.99 for children and teens and $34.99 for adults.

What's inside Halloween House Philly?

Visitors follow a winding route through rooms inspired by different Halloween themes. Among them are the Glow Room, Zombie Bunker, Spiderweb Spectacle and Carnival of Horrors.

New additions this year include a karaoke and dance room, a Jeopardy-themed room and a room inspired by the Backrooms, an internet horror concept centered on eerie, seemingly endless hallways and empty spaces.

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The emphasis is on exploring the sets, taking photos and participating in activities rather than getting scared. Visitors can also return to rooms they want to spend more time in.

While some of the settings feature creepy imagery, the attraction does not use jump scares or live scare actors. That makes it an option for families and anyone who enjoys Halloween decorations but would rather avoid the intensity of a traditional haunted house.

How to visit Halloween House Philly

Halloween House is located on the second floor of Fashion District Philadelphia at 1001 Market St., near Primark. To get there, enter the shopping center near AMC Theatres at 10th and Filbert streets and take the escalator upstairs.

Four-person and eight-person packages and VIP tickets are also available. Tickets are valid for the date and entry time selected at checkout.

According to organizers, regular hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The entire experience is indoors, so visits aren't dependent on the weather.

Dates: Through Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 4-7 p.m.; Friday, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: Fashion District Philadelphia, 1001 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Price: $24.99 for children and teens; $34.99 for adults; group and VIP packages available

Tickets: HalloweenHousePhilly.com

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