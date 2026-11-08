Eagles-Giants Week 9 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost six straight games, partly because they have been ravaged by injuries and other losses, most notably Jalen Hurts' season being ended by blood clots and Lane Johnson's surprise retirement.

The New York Giants have had major injuries as well, losing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, star edge rusher Brian Burns, and starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds for the season. However, they have weathered their injuries better than the Eagles have.

Here are the Eagles' and Giants' inactives, with analysis.

• WR DeVonta Smith: Smith is obviously the Eagles' best receiver by a country mile. Without Smith, the Eagles have struggled throwing the football, even against a bad defenses.



• WR Dontayvion Wicks: Oh and their WR2 is out, too.

• LB Jihaad Campbell: Jeremiah Trotter will continue to start in Campbell's place. Trotter has been a better player than Campbell this season.



• S Michael Carter: Carter tried to play last week, but only lasted one snap and was done for the day.



• WR/RS Britain Covey: After Covey left the Eagles-Cowboys game Week 7, Eagles returners struggled fielding kicks.



• CB Jonathan Jones: As an older backup player, Jones is probably in danger of keeping his spot on the roster if he can't be active on gameday.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• QB Jalen Hurts (IR, season over): Hurts is out indefinitely with blood clots in his lungs. Tanner McKee took over initially as the team's starting quarterback, but he will be replaced by Joe Milton this Sunday.

• RT Lane Johnson (retirement): Johnson is one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. He retired abruptly after Week 4.



• RB Tank Bigsby (IR, eligible to return at any time): Bigsby suffered an injury Week 4 against the Rams that required core muscle surgery. He will likely return this season, but could miss up to two months.

• RB Will Shipley (IR, eligible to return after Week 9): Shipley suffered a Lisfranc injury and will be out a while. Shipley is the Eagles' best RB in pass protection, but he only has 57 yards on 20 carries this season.





The Giants' inactives:

GIANTS INACTIVES

▪️CB Colton Hood

▪️CB Nikko Reed

▪️RB Cam Skattebo

▪️OL Josh Sills

▪️OL Marcus Mbow

▪️TE Thomas Fidone II

▪️DL C.J. Okoye



EAGLES INACTIVES

▪️WR DeVonta Smith

▪️LB Jihaad Campbell

▪️WR Dontayvion Wicks

▪️CB Jonathan Jones

▪️CB Michael Carter

▪️T Lane Johnson

▪️WR… pic.twitter.com/xC4FyEqh30 — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 8, 2026

Starting RB Cam Skattebo won't play. The Eagles might actually prefer that he did because of his fumbling issues.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• QB Jaxson Dart: During the Giants' loss to the Rams Week 2, Dart tore the MCL and meniscus in his left knee, plus some damage to his PCL. His season is over. Jameis Winston initially filled in for Dart, but he has since been replaced as the starter by J.J. McCarthy, who the Giants traded for after Dart's injury.

• EDGE Brian Burns: Burns suffered a torn ACL and meniscus against the Titans Week 4. He is pretty clearly the Giants' best player on defense. He finished second in the NFL in 2025 with 16.5 sacks. The Giants do have good depth on the edge with Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux now starting, but not having Burns is still a major loss.



• LB Tremaine Edmunds: Edmunds played for five seasons in Buffalo and then the last three in Chicago before signing with the Giants in free agency. He has had 100 or more tackles in all eight seasons of his career. In 2025 he had 112 tackles, 4 INTs, and 9 pass breakups. Through 6 games in 2026, he had 50 tackles and 2 sacks. He suffered a torn chest muscle and is out for the season. Another major loss.



• DE Chauncey Golston: Golston was a nice depth piece on the edge for the Giants, but he suffered a serious neck injury and his season is over.

• DE Roy Robertson-Harris: Robertson-Harris was likely to start for the Giants this season, but he tore his Achilles during OTAs and his season is over.



• RB Tyrone Tracy: Tracy had 19 carries for 55 yards (2.9 YPC) and 2 TD, plus a lost fumble in seven games before he landed on IR with a hamstring injury.

• WR Calvin Austin III: Austin had a nice 2024 season, when he had 36 catches for 538 yards (15.2 YPC) and 4 TDs as a slot role player in the Steelers' offense. His numbers in 2025 (31-372-3) were down a bit in the Steelers' slog of an offense under Aaron Rodgers. Austin has some big-play potential, and adds value as a returner. He signed with the Giants in free agency, but tore his ACL before the season started.



• RS Gunner Olszewski: Olszewski tore his Achilles during OTAs. With Austin and Olszewski both out the Giants' primary retirn specialist has been Charlie Jones.



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