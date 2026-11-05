Eight Philly spots named on OpenTable's list of top 100 restaurants in America

Eight Philadelphia eateries were named on the 2026 Top 100 Restaurants in America list from OpenTable.

The reservation platform determines eligibility based on dining ratings, the number of tables booked in advance compared to restaurant capacity, percentage of five-star reviews and alerts set for openings. The data was pulled from more than 11 million reviews made between Sep. 1, 2025, and Aug. 31, 2026.

This year's total is double the number of Philly restaurants that were included in OpenTable's 2025 list.

Here are the eight local restaurants that made the cut this year:

• Fiorella: 817 Christian St.

• Friday Saturday Sunday: 261 S 21st St.

• Her Place Supper Club: 1740 Sansom St.

• Mawn: 764 S. 9th St.

• Provenance: 408 S. 2nd St.

• Saloon Restaurant: 750 S. 7th St.

• Sao: 1710 E. Passyunk Ave.

• Vetri Cucina: 1312 Spruce St.



Fiorella, Mawn and Saloon were also named to the 2025 list. However, Stephen Starr's Parc in Rittenhouse made the cut last year but did not return in 2026.

The eight restaurants have received some of the top awards in the industry. Friday Saturday Sunday, Her Place Supper Club and Provenance received a Michelin star in the city's first guide in 2025. Last year, Phila Lorn, one of the co-owners of Mawn and Sao, won a James Beard Award for best emerging chef. Vetri Cucina and Fiorella owner Marc Vetri, Her Place Supper Club's Amanda Shulman and the Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday have all been semifinalists or winners of a James Beard Award, among other accolades.

The eight Philadelphia spots were the only restaurants from Pennsylvania on the list. The Saddle River Inn, in North Jersey, was the only inclusion from that state. No Delaware restaurants made the cut.