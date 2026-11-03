More Culture:

November 03, 2026

Mi Vida to open sister restaurant, Mi Casa, in University City

Diners can expect traditional Tex-Mex fare like tacos and nachos alongside mezcal meatloaf and adobo lasagna.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Mi Casa University City Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Mi Casa, a new Mexican restaurant from group behind Mi Vida, opens Friday in University City.

Six months after opening Mi Vida in Market East, KNEAD Hospitality + Design is rolling out another Mexican restaurant — Mi Casa — in University City on Friday.

The restaurant, at 3151 Market St., serves Tex-Mex classics like guacamole, nachos and tacos, plus more atypical dishes such as mezcal meatloaf and adobo lasagna. The plates are a mix of "spice, smoke and soul" that merge American Southwest and Northern Mexico flavors and recipes, KNEAD says. It also has a full-service bar with more than 100 tequilas and mezcals.

MORE: Rival Bros to open its first coffee shop in the Philly suburbs

Mi Casa offers brunch, lunch and dinner. It has 138 seats and an outdoor patio that can be rented for private events.

The menu is led by KNEAD's corporate chef Jonathan Dearden, a Northern Virginia native who was a top four finalist on Bravo's "Top Chef" in Season 23. He competed against his twin brother, Brandon Dearden. 

KNEAD, based in Washington, was founded by Jason Berry, a University of Pennsylvania alum, and Michael Reginbogin, who spent a year working at Washington Square, the former Stephen Starr restaurant that was transformed into Talulah's Garden.  

KNEAD's restaurant portfolio includes 10 concepts, and many of them have multiple locations. Mi Vida was KNEAD's first Philadelphia endeavor, though the restaurant also has locations in Washington and Virginia Beach.

In 2023, the restaurant group was named a semifinalist for the James Beard Award for outstanding restauranteurs, a category it ultimately lost to Philly's Ellen Yin, the force behind Fork, a.kitchen + bar and High Street. 

Mi Casa is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia University City

Featured

Limited - Jefferson HEalth Cardiac Surgery

World-class heart surgery, close to home
Philly Voice L'elisir d'amore Image Oct 2026

A night at the opera — Philly style

Just In

Must Read

2026 Election

Collingswood to end its dry town status after 153 years

Collingswood Liquor Sales

Jobs

Your next job? Just across the Delaware

Limited - Your Next Job? Just Across the Delaware

Volunteering

These volunteers are being honored by the Flyers, IBX for their extraordinary service

Flyers IBX Caring MVPs

Food & Drink

Cape May Brewing and Asher's to drop chocolate-covered pretzel ale

Chocolate pretzel beer

Holidays

Holiday events in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey: Lights, markets, shows and more

Things to do for holiday collage

Flyers

Eventually, the Flyers have to start helping themselves

2026-11-04T025752Z_1914281339_MT1USATODAY30271485_RTRMADP_3_NHL-MINNESOTA-WILD-AT-PHILADELPHIA-FLYERS.JPG

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved