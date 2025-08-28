More Culture:

August 28, 2025

Bartender of Friday Saturday Sunday's Lovers Bar honored for his innovation

Paul MacDonald, creator of a spinning cocktail menu called the Carousel, makes Wine Enthusiast's Future 40 Tastemakers list.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bartenders
Paul MacDonald bartender Provided Image/Clay Williams

Paul MacDonald, the head bartender at the Lovers Bar in Rittenhouse's Friday Saturday Sunday restaurant, was named one of the Wine Enthusiast's Future 40 Tastemakers.

The head bartender of the Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday — one of Rittenhouse's most acclaimed restaurants — recently was named as one of Wine Enthusiast's Future 40 Tastemakers. 

Paul MacDonald was the only honoree from Pennsylvania, with the outlet citing his creative and methodical approach to his craft. 

MORE: The Philly restaurants added to the Michelin Guide will be revealed at the Kimmel Center this fall

Wine Enthusiast says it releases the annual list as a way to highlight people in the industry who "inspire innovation and are bringing the drinks industry into the future."

"It's a huge honor to be acknowledge by a prestigious publication like Wine Enthusiast and to join the incredible slate of honorees past and present," MacDonald said. "It's always been my goal to push Philadelphia's bar scene ever further into the national conversation, and I'm very grateful for this recognition." 

MacDonald taught himself the craft of bartending in 2010 and has worked at Friday Saturday Sunday, located at 261 S. 21st St., since 2016. 

Last year, the Bethlehem native unveiled a cocktail menu called the Carousel, which features a list of 21 spirits, liqueurs and fortified wines arranged in a circle on a lazy Susan-like wheel. Customers spin the contraption to reveal five different ingredients that are incorporated into a mixed drink using a ratio that mimics the Fibonacci sequence (1/4 ounce, 1/4 ounce, 1/2 ounce, 3/4 ounce, and 1 1/4 ounces). Since the ingredients can be read clockwise and counterclockwise, there are 42 possible cocktail recipes.

MacDonald's decadelong effort to create the Carousel has resulted in a deceptively simple and engaging game of chance — and now a mention as one of the nation's most innovative bartenders. 

"The game plays into MacDonald's philosophy of a bartender being responsible for not only mixing drinks but also managing a bar's social scene and setting an example for how they want their clientele to behave," MacDonald's entry reads.

When asked by the publication what trends he's looking forward to seeing in the beverage industry, MacDonald encouraged a return of "affordable, low-concept cocktail bars." 

"We saw a ton of places open nationwide that execute simple, classic cocktails excellently without charging an arm and a leg, and I applaud that," he said. 

This summer, the Lovers Bar received a James Beard Award nomination in the outstanding bar category. In 2023, Friday Saturday Sunday won a James Beard Award for outstanding restaurant.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Bartenders Rittenhouse Cocktails James Beard Awards Friday Saturday Sunday Menus

Videos

Featured

Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

NJDOT reminds drivers to stay alert as summer ends and schools reopen
Limited - Columbia Montour - DuMond Twins

Celebrate autumn’s arrival in Central Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Woodmere Art Museum sues Trump administration for repealing $750,000 in grant funding

woodmere lawsuit

Sponsored

NJDOT: Stay alert as summer ends

Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

Illness

A breath test developed at Penn State can quickly diagnose diabetes

Diabetes Breath Test

Media

FOX29's Mike Jerrick is getting his own late night show

Mike Jerrick FOX29

Festivals

Apple Festival at Linvilla Orchards returns Sept. 27

Linvilla ORchards Apple Festival

Phillies

Ranger Suárez and Aaron Nola step up in different ways as Phillies win series over Nationals

Ranger 8.24.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved