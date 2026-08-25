Food Network's Michael Symon calls Marc Vetri the 'greatest Italian chef in America'

Food Network star Michael Symon said he's not a fan of Michelin stars, and it's all because a prominent Philadelphia restaurant lacks one.

During an appearance on the "Put It In My Mouth" podcast Tuesday, the Iron Chef was asked his thoughts on the Michelin Guide, which gives one, two or three stars to restaurants around the world. Symon said he was upset that Vetri Cucina, Marc Vetri's 40-seat Italian restaurant at 1312 Spruce St., didn't get a star (or three of them) when Michelin judges started rating Philly restaurants last year.

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"Every Italian chef will tell you he's the greatest Italian chef in America," Symon said. "He makes the most beautiful pasta you've ever had in your life, the service is f---ing impeccable. It's the most special restaurant in the United States, period, in my opinion."

Michelin has been reviewing restaurants since 1900, but it only started considering Philadelphia restaurants in 2025 when it awarded single stars to Her Place Supper Club, Friday Saturday Sunday and Provenance. Another 10 restaurants, including Vetri's pasta bar Fiorella, earned Bib Gourmand awards, which recognize restaurants with more affordable pricing.

Still, that wasn't enough for Symon, a restaurateur who's known for his gigs on "The Chew," "BBQ Across America" and "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out." The bicoastal resident added that when he's in New York City and in trouble with his wife, Liz, he calls Vetri for a table at the restaurant and the couple takes Amtrak's Acela train down to share a meal. He said Vetri Cucina is "magic."

"Literally one restaurant made me go (Michelin) is bulls---," Symon said.

In the final minutes of the show, Symon was asked what he'd want his last meal on Earth to be. If possible, he'd want his mom's lasagna. But if not, he said he'd put his fate in the hands of Vetri.

"I would just say, 'Marc Vetri, make me anything you wanna make,'" Symon said.

Watch the full episode below: