June 17, 2025

Mawn's Phila Lorn wins James Beard Award for best emerging chef

He and wife Rachel Lorn run the Cambodian noodle house in South Philly and plan to open another restaurant — an oyster bar — this summer.

By Michaela Althouse
South Philly chef Phila Lorn, above with his wife and Mawn co-owner, Rachel Lorn, won a James Beard Award in the emerging chef category on Monday night.

Phila Lorn, the chef behind the Cambodian restaurant Mawn, won the James Beard Award for best emerging chef at Monday night's ceremony in Chicago. 

The honor is given to a chef who displays exceptional talent, character and leadership ability, and is someone the James Beard Foundation anticipates will make a significant impact in the coming years. 

MORE: Former President Joe Biden dines at Parc as Democrats boycott Stephen Starr restaurants in Washington

A few other Philadelphia chefs and restaurants were nominated for other James Beard Awards — among the restaurant world's most prestigious prizes — but Lorn was the only one who took home a win. 

Mawn opened in March 2023 at 764 S. Ninth St. — the original home of Kalaya Thai Kitchen, which since moved to Fishtown. The noodle house is inspired by Lorn's Cambodian roots, but pulls in dishes from Vietnam, Thailand and Laos. It also incorporates dishes from the Jewish heritage of Lorn's wife, Rachel, who co-owns the restaurant. 

Before opening Mawn, Lorn worked at Will BYOB, Stock Fishtown, Barbuzzo and the Mighty Bread Co. 

The Lorns are planning to open another restaurant, a Southeast Asian oyster bar named Sao, later this summer at 1710 E. Passyunk Ave.

Jesse Ito, of Royal Sushi & Izakaya, and Amanda Shulman, of Her Place Supper Club, were named finalists for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region, and the Lovers Bar, located inside Friday Saturday Sunday in Rittenhouse, was nominated for outstanding bar. Several other Philly chefs and restaurants, including Kalaya and Càphê Roasters in Fishtown, were named semifinalists.

Mawn is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and for dinner from 4:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Michaela Althouse
