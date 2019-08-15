Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jaguars preseason game

The Philadelphia Eagles got in the win column in preseason game No. 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. For now, Doug Pederson's job is safe. As always, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Dropping Like Flies' Award: Eagles backup quarterbacks

In their first preseason game against the Titans, Nate Sudfeld broke his wrist. He'll be out until sometime around Week 3 of the regular season.

In the second preseason game against the Jaguars, Cody Kessler took a big blindside hit from DE Datone Jones.

He stayed in for one more play, before coming off and eventually making his way to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. The severity of Kessler's injury is to be determined. If it's expected that he'll be back for Week 1, the Eagles' plans probably won't change much, at least for the regular season.

However, the Eagles may need to add an arm just to get them through practices.

2) The 'Sit It Out' Award: The Eagles' offensive starters

For the second straight week the Eagles' offensive starters sat this game out, including Carson Wentz. As they should. The guess here is that Wentz will once again sit out their "dress rehearsal" game next week against the Ravens, but the rest of the offensive starters will get a little work in.

The defensive starters played briefly.

3) The 'He's Good' Award: Miles Sanders

Viewers at home got a taste of what we've seen from Sanders all throughout training camp on one of his runs against the Jags. Watch as he scoots to the outside, and then runs through contact for an extra 10 yards:

And perhaps just as importantly, he has been impressive this offseason in pass protection. This is well done:

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. He's the best running back on the team, and it isn't close. Just start him Week 1.