Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Packers game

The Philadelphia Eagles won a football game in the cold at Lambeau Field over a good Green Bay Packers team, 10-7. If you like defense, you enjoyed this game. If you like entertainment, this one probably wasn't for you. As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Swarm' Award 🐝🐝🐝: The Eagles' defensive line

The Eagles' defensive line owned this game. Though they "only" had 3 sacks, they pressured Jordan Love all night, forcing him into off-target or off-timing throws, and they successfully bottled up a very good running back in Josh Jacobs.

Newcomer Jaelan Phillips was especially disruptive, as he had at least a half dozen pressures, while also setting the edge against the run, and hustling his ass off on every play. Jalyx Hunt had 5 tackles, a sack, and big tackle for loss on a run play. Nolan Smith also had a sack in his return to the field from injured reserve.

But Moro Ojomo probably made the defensive play of the night when he called out the Packers' play on a 4th and 1 near the end of the game. You can hear him yell "INSIDE ZONE THIS WAY! INSIDE ZONE THIS WAY!" before the snap, and then he got immediate penetration into the backfield. Jacobs had nowhere to go, and the Eagles took over the ball on downs. Video via @BenjaminSolak:

The Eagles have a lot of depth and talent on their defensive line, and they were the biggest reason the Eagles won this game.

2) The 'Give Me That' Award 🙌: DeVonta Smith

For as skinny as he is, DeVonta Smith is an absolute killer on contested catch opportunities. On the Eagles' biggest play in the game, he got open deep down the field, but when Jalen Hurts left the ball a little short, Smith simply decided that the football was his and he was going to take it.

He has kinda become the Eagles' WR1 this season.

3) The 'Spin Cycle' Award 🌪️: Saquon Barkley

Facing a 3rd and 7 in the fourth quarter, Jalen Hurts threw a checkdown to Barkley, who had Packers CB Carrington Valentine diving for air.

That play went for 41 yards. The next play was the Smith TD.

4) The 'Give Up' Award 🏳️: Nick Sirianni

The Eagles faced a lot of 3rd and long situations, and Sirianni made conservative play calls on most of them, often choosing to hand the ball off instead of throwing it down the field. They also more or less ran give up plays at the end of the first half instead of aggressively trying to score more points.

The Eagles employ a trio of contested catch beasts in Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert. Let them at least try to make a play.

5) The 'Have You Lost Your Mind?' Award 🤯: Nick Sirianni

On a day in which Sirianni made conservative calls all game, he also made an insanely overaggressive one. Facing a 4th and 6 from the Packers' 35 yard line, Sirianni called a deep shot to A.J. Brown down the left sideline.

The Eagles have closed out games with similar calls in the past -- notably against the Browns last season and the Vikings this season -- but this was not the time to make that call.

When Hurts' throw to Brown fell incomplete, the Packers got the ball back with 27 seconds left and only needing about 25 or so yards to get into reasonable field goal range. As it turned out, the Packers only got 18 yards, and then missed a potential game-tying field goal attempt.

Had the Eagles simply pooch punted it, it would have been substantially harder for the Packers to gain the necessary extra yardage to get into field goal range.

This was not Sirianni's best game, from an analytics standpoint.

6) The 'Stuck in 1965' Award 📼: Matt LaFleur

Thankfully for the Eagles, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had a worse night than Sirianni.

Down 3-0 in the fourth quarter and facing a 4th and 11 from the Eagles' 40 yard line, LaFleur punted. How does that happen in the year 2025? I don't think I've seen a more cowardly call all season long. As it turned out, the punt was a touchback, resulting in a 20-yard net.

The Eagles then scored their lone touchdown on the ensuing drive.

LaFleur also decided to punt on a 4th and 2 from the Green Bay 46, a pretty obvious "go for it" situation in today's NFL.

Sirianni tried to be super conservative in this game, but LaFleur was like, "Hold my beer."

7) The 'Off' Award 📴: Jalen Hurts

Hurts had two great games before the bye week, but he was a little off in this one. He finished 15 of 26 for 183 yards, 1 TD, and 0 INTs. He missed a few open throws, notably a seam route to Grant Calcaterra that could have been a big play, and he had a ball "Peanut Punched" out of his arms by the Packers' Edgerrin Cooper.

Even Hurts' TD throw to Smith wasn't really an on-target throw. He made it more difficult on Smith than it needed to be.

We're probably at a point where Hurts' every game doesn't need to put under the microscope. He's a good quarterback who doesn't throw interceptions, and who plays his best in big games. He was fortunate he didn't have his "A game" on a day that the Eagles' defense balled out.

8) The 'Cryptic Tweet Incoming' Award 📱: A.J. Brown

Brown only had 3 targets. He said all the right things after the game, but he's not going to be happy about his lack of involvement.

9) The 'Perfection' Award 💯: Nick Sirianni vs. NFC North

Though he didn't have his best coaching performance, Sirianni improved to 10-0 vs. NFC North teams.

• Packers: 4-0

• Lions: 2-0

• Vikings: 2-0

• Bears: 2-0

It's pretty impressive to be undefeated against that division.

10) The 'Next' Award ⏭️: The Lions

Coming out of the bye, the Eagles have four important NFC games:

• Week 10: At Packers ✅

• Week 11: Lions

• Week 12: At Cowboys

• Week 13: Bears

One down, three to go.

The Eagles have now beaten NFC contenders like the Packers, Rams, and Buccaneers this season. The Lions will be a stiff challenge Week 11, followed by an opportunity to all but wrap up the NFC East the following week in Dallas.