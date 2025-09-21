Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Rams game

After one of their worst halves of football in recent memory, the Philadelphia Eagles pulled off an unlikely win over the Los Angeles Rams in an instant classic.

As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Block Party' Award 🎉🧱🎉: Jordan Davis

This will forever be known as the Jordan Davis game. You've already seen his blocked kick / scoop-and-score a dozen or so times already, but for the sake of posterity:

Big man was moving! As a reminder, Davis ran a ridiculous 4.78 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine.

The walk-off blocked kick aside, Davis had two other huge plays:

He had a huge stop on a Rams 4th down run play. He chased Matthew Stafford down for a sack on a 3rd down play that led to a Rams punt.

The 4th down stop:

Jordan Davis was an absolute beast in this game.

2) The 'Tale of Two Halves' Award ☯️: The Eagles' offense

The Eagles had -1 net passing yard in the first half of this game. They had 33 total yards on 22 offensive plays. They were 0/6 on third down, and they had a measly 4 first downs.

But by the time it was over, Jalen Hurts was 21 of 32 for 226 yards, 3 TDs, and as usual, 0 INTs. And on a day they played about as badly as they possibly can, the offense still scored 27 points.

“Proud of everybody not giving up,” Hurts said.

3) The 'Sparkplug' Award 🧨: A.J. Brown

One of the biggest plays of the came when the Eagles were down by 19 points, and facing a 2nd and 13 from their own 29 yard line. Hurts uncorked a deep ball to Brown down the right sideline for a 33-yard completion.

Next play... Hurts to Dallas Goedert down the seam for a TD:

That two-play sequence opened up the offensive floodgates.

Brown also had two monster conversions on 3rd and long plays in which he caught passes short of the sticks but broke tackles and willed his way to first downs. After two frustrating weeks to start the season, Brown finally had a breakout day, catching 6 passes for 109 yards and a TD.

DeVonta Smith played a key role in this game, too. He caught 8 of his 9 targets for 60 yards and the go-ahead TD:

Brown, Smith, and Goedert now have something to build on.

4) The 'Get Well Soon' Award 🤕: Lane Johnson

During the first quarter, Johnson suffered a neck injury, came out of the game, and did not return. Postgame, Nick Sirianni said that Johnson is the best player he has ever been around, and certainly, the Eagles' offense felt his loss in a big way, at least initially.

Johnson said after the game that he thinks he'll play next week. We'll see.

5) The 'WHY?' Award 🤔⁉️: Matt Pryor

At the conclusion of training camp, it seemed pretty clear that the Eagles' offensive line depth was shaky heading into the season. A bunch of players — Pryor, Kendall Lamm, Myles Hinton, etc. — had competed all summer to be the swing tackle, but nobody really stood out and definitively won the job.

And sure enough, the Eagles traded for Fred Johnson, who was their swing tackle in 2024, but left in free agency for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Problem solved!

Except... when Lane went down, the Eagles insert Pryor into the lineup at RT. Huh?

Oh, and hey, it went badly!

Pryor would be benched after that 👆 play.

6) The 'Enter Sandman' Award 😴: Fred Johnson

After Pryor was benched, Fred Johnson basically put the Rams' pass rush to sleep, at least on his side of the line. The offense looked completely different with either Johnson in the game instead of Pryor.

Again, it was really just confounding how Pryor ever got put in the game in the first place.

7) The 'Keep Hope Alive' Award 🙏: The Eagles' defense

While the offense was struggling, the defense was continuously being put in compromised situations. As a team, the Eagles were extremely fortunate to only be down by 12 points at the half (19-7), and that was because the defense made the Rams settle for four field goals when another touchdown or two would've broken the game wide open.

Davis aside, Zack Baun had a pretty big game as well. He had 7 tackles, a couple of pass breakups, and an INT that led to the Eagles' only points in the first half.

8) The 'Sloppy' Award 🤮: The Eagles' kick return unit, and other stuff

The Eagles' kick return units were abysmal in this game. They struggled to even field kicks, much less return them for reasonable yardage. Part of the issue with the offense's awful start to this game was that they were often backed up in their own end.

But also, the Eagles had three more personal fouls in this game, including one by Jalen Carter. They simply have to be smarter about that.

9) The 'THAT'S How You Execute a Comeback' Award ☕: The Eagles, against the Rams

In the Divisional Round of the playoffs last year the Rams put a scare into the Eagles when they found themselves down 13 with 4:36 to go. The Rams scored a TD, forced an Eagles punt, and then drove down to the Eagles' 13 yard line, when Jalen Carter made two consecutive great plays to end the game.

Against the Rams on Sunday, the Eagles showed the Rams how to close out a comeback.

Speaking of which, it has to absolutely suck to root against the Eagles lately.

10) The 'Who's Got Next' Award ⏭️: The Buccaneers

In Week 1 the Eagles played in the NFL's Thursday night opening kickoff game against their most hated divisional rival in the Cowboys.

In Week 2 they got the best of the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.

In Week 3 they had an epic comeback against the team that gave them their best game in the playoffs.

In Week 4, they'll face a team that has largely owned them in recent years in the Buccaneers.

The Eagles have had three highly important games to start the season, and although it hasn't always been pretty, they're perfect in the standings, which is what matters.

