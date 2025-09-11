More Health:

September 11, 2025

New Jersey, with low depression and divorce rates, is among the happiest states in America

Pennsylvania didn't fare nearly as well in an analysis that examined each state's mental and physical health, work environments and communities.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Happiness
jersey happy Chris Pedota/USA TODAY NETWORK

New Jersey ranks as the fourth happiest state in the United States, according to a WalletHub analysis. Above, Benny Lopez, swings his son Jake with Benny's cousin Elena Lopez and Benny's daughter Amanda as they walk on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant in a file photo.

Happiness may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about New Jersey. 

But according a new survey, it's actually the fourth happiest state in the country, falling just behind Hawaii, Maryland and Nebraska.

MORE: U.S. death rate falls to lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC report says

Pennsylvania's happiness ranking was more middling, coming in at No. 18, just behind … Iowa.

The report, published Monday by the personal finance company WalletHub, used three main categories to compare and contrast the 50 states. These included emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment. The analysis took 30 factors into account, including depression and suicide levels, longterm unemployment rate, divorce rate and safety.

New Jersey had the highest ranking for emotional and physical well-being, with the lowest rates of depression and suicide and the second lowest divorce rate.

But New Jersey didn't fare so well in the work environment category, landing 23rd on the list, and it came in even lower for community and environment, ranking 36th.

Pennsylvania ranked 14th spot for emotional and physical well-being, 31st for work environment and 16th for community and environment.

West Virginia registered as the least happiest state, ranking 50th for emotional and physical well-being, 50th for work environment and 27th for community and environment.

Hawaii, deemed the happiest state, had the highest levels of life satisfaction and the second lowest depression rate. The vast majority of adults in Hawaii reported being physically active and in good health. Hawaii also had the lowest unemployment rate and the longest life-expectancy rate.

Jeanette Bennett, associate professor of psychological science at the University of North Carolina, acknowledged, however, that happiness is a "perception," that it is "deeply individualistic" with "very few universal rules" – except for when it comes to health.

"Poor physical or mental health limits a person's ability to pursue activities that bring fulfillment and purpose," Bennett said in a release.

WalletHub used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Feeding America, Gallup, TransUnion, AmeriCorps and other sources.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Happiness New Jersey Divorce Mental Health Depression Suicide Pennsylvania Unemployment

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Sick woman blowing her nose not feeling well

How to strengthen your immune system for cold and flu season
Limited - Temple Women and Families Sept 3

Temple Women & Families Hospital now open

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Kathleen Kane, convicted former Pa. attorney general, says new podcast will teach about 'resilience'

Kathleen Kane

Opera

Opera, competition and comedy: The Academy of Vocal Art’s fall season takes the stage

Limited - Giargiari 1

Mental Health

People with behavioral health disorders often marry spouses with the same conditions, study finds

Marriage Mental Health

Food & Drink

Mawn, Meetinghouse make NYT list of best restaurants

Mawn Meetinghouse NYT

Halloween

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary returns Sept. 19

ESP - Halloween Nights 2025

Eagles

Nine Eagles players land on NFL's 'Top 100' list

090225LaneJohnsonJalenHurts

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved