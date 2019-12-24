More Health:

December 24, 2019

A health guide to drinking alcohol at the holidays

Research varies on the health implications of alcohol

Louis Bezich
By Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor
Men's Health 50-Plus Men
Holiday drinking JESHOOTS.com/Unsplash.com

What's a healthy amount of alcohol to drink? Medical opinions vary.

Alcohol consumption is very much a holiday tradition. Whether at parties, business events, or when entertaining at home, there is the expectation that some form of alcoholic beverage will be served. Then there’s the social expectation that one will partake. Who hasn’t grabbed a glass of wine to carry around at a party? 

But for those conscious of their health, what is the current thinking when it comes to alcohol? I can remember reading studies suggesting that a glass of wine every night was good for you. Is this still the case? Are there some simple rules of thumb that a conscientious person can follow? Well, sort of.

For some context, it’s important to know that alcohol consumption in the U.S is rising, especially among women, minorities and older adults. A study published in JAMA Psychiatry examined how drinking patterns changed between 2002 and 2013. They found that overall drinking increased by 11 percent. Combined with more alarming increases in high-risk and problem drinking, the researchers said their findings suggest "a public health crisis," given the fact that high-risk drinking is linked to a number of diseases and psychiatric problems, as well as violence, crime and crashes. 

If that doesn’t cause you to think twice, some of the most contemporary research suggests that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption. According to a 2018 article in Live Science, drinking alcohol in moderation is more harmful than previously thought, according to a comprehensive study that analyzed information from millions of people in nearly 200 countries. The authors acknowledge that the findings contrast with most health guidelines, which say that moderate drinking is safe.

In what seems to be the middle ground, the Mayo Clinic says that moderate alcohol use has possible health benefits, but it's not risk-free. The Mayo Clinic notes that the evidence for moderate alcohol use in healthy adults isn't certain. The conclusion is that any potential benefits of alcohol are relatively small and may not apply to all individuals. They suggest that the latest dietary guidelines make it clear that no one should begin drinking alcohol or drink more often on the basis of potential health benefits. For many people, the possible benefits don't outweigh the risks and avoiding alcohol is the best course. They concede if you are a light to moderate drinker and you are healthy, you can probably continue to drink alcohol as long as you do so responsibly.

So, if you’re a person who generally lives a healthy lifestyle and consumes alcohol in moderation, my quick takeaway is that you need not give up drinking altogether so long as you stay within reason. What’s reasonable? The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's dietary guidelines recommend that if alcohol is consumed, it should be in moderation—up to 1 drink per day for women and up to 2 drinks per day for men. Other common questions addressed on the CDC’s website include:

What is a standard drink in the United States?

A standard drink is equal to 14.0 grams (0.6 ounces) of pure alcohol. Generally, this amount of pure alcohol is found in:

• 12 ounces of beer (5% alcohol content).

• 8 ounces of malt liquor (7% alcohol content).

• 5 ounces of wine (12% alcohol content).

• 1.5 ounces or a “shot” of 80-proof (40% alcohol content) distilled spirits or liquor (e.g., gin, rum, vodka, whiskey). 

Is beer or wine safer to drink than liquor?

No. One 12-ounce beer has about the same amount of alcohol as one 5-ounce glass of wine or 1.5-ounce shot of liquor. It is the amount of alcohol consumed that affects a person most, not the type of alcoholic drink. 

So there you have it. Clearly, no one is encouraging anyone to start drinking for any health benefit, and the absolute means of preventing any alcohol-related problems, physically or mentally, is to avoid drinking altogether. However, what the experts seem to be saying is that the negative impacts of alcohol consumption can be somewhat mitigated if you live a healthy lifestyle and consume alcohol moderately. While it’s not your typical motivational message for inspiring healthy behavior, it’s a benefit that just might come in handy this time of year. A gift to yourself for all the hard work you’ve put in to stay fit. Happy Holidays!

Louis Bezich

Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Men's Health 50-Plus Men South Jersey Beer New Year's Eve Hanukkah Liquor Christmas Wine Drinking Alcohol New Year's Day Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Wentz changes the narrative, Pederson makes Garrett look bad
Carson-Wentz-celebrates_122319_usat

Wawa

Wawa suffers massive data breach, potentially compromising customers' credit, debit card data
Wawa data breach

Healthy Eating

Vitamin B12 deficiency a serious risk for vegans, experts say
Vegan Vitamin B12

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' playoff-clinching scenarios, as well as their likely/ideal playoff opponents
122319CarsonWentzRussellWilson

Streaming

Netflix's 'The Witcher' tries to fill void left by conclusion of 'Game of Thrones'
The Witcher Freya Allan

Holiday

Time to ring in 2020: Roundup of New Year's Eve parties in Philly
New Year's Eve parties

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved