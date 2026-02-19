More Events:

February 19, 2026

'Hidden Brain' podcast host Shankar Vedantam bringing live tour to Philly

Vedantam will take the Miller Theater stage in March for a live show exploring the psychology behind everyday decisions and relationships.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Live Performance Psychology
Ensemble_Arts_Presents_FY26_Hidden_Brain.jpeg Provided Courtesy/Ensemble Arts Philly

Shankar Vedantam, host of the Hidden Brain podcast, will present the Perceptions Tour live at the Miller Theater in Philadelphia on March 21.

Podcast listeners who enjoy psychology and behavioral science will get a chance to see "Hidden Brain" host Shankar Vedantam on stage in Philadelphia this spring.

Vedantam will present the "Hidden Brain: Perceptions Tour" at the Miller Theater on Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m., exploring the unseen forces that shape how people think, feel and make decisions. The live show draws on insights from the podcast’s first decade and translates them into an evening of storytelling and research-based discussion.

The event will mix personal stories, social science and audience interaction, offering both longtime listeners and newcomers a deeper look at themes commonly explored on the show, including relationships, emotions and everyday decision-making.

Vedantam is a veteran science journalist who previously served as NPR’s social science correspondent and spent a decade reporting at The Washington Post, where he covered human behavior.

Tickets are available through Ensemble Arts Philly online, by phone or at the Academy of Music box office.

"Hidden Brain: Perceptions Tour"

Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Miller Theater
250 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102

