'Hidden Brain' podcast host Shankar Vedantam bringing live tour to Philly

Podcast listeners who enjoy psychology and behavioral science will get a chance to see "Hidden Brain" host Shankar Vedantam on stage in Philadelphia this spring.

Vedantam will present the "Hidden Brain: Perceptions Tour" at the Miller Theater on Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m., exploring the unseen forces that shape how people think, feel and make decisions. The live show draws on insights from the podcast’s first decade and translates them into an evening of storytelling and research-based discussion.

The event will mix personal stories, social science and audience interaction, offering both longtime listeners and newcomers a deeper look at themes commonly explored on the show, including relationships, emotions and everyday decision-making.

Vedantam is a veteran science journalist who previously served as NPR’s social science correspondent and spent a decade reporting at The Washington Post, where he covered human behavior.

Tickets are available through Ensemble Arts Philly online, by phone or at the Academy of Music box office.

Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Miller Theater

250 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

