More Health:

March 31, 2023

People with 'high-functioning anxiety' often mask their struggles. Here's how to spot someone that needs help

Those with the mental health condition often appear driven and keep full social schedules. But inside they're frequently stressed and worried

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Anxiety
High-functioning anxiety Hunters Race/Unsplash

A person with high-functioning anxiety typically is a high achiever, very organized and detail-oriented. These are good qualities, but underlying fear and worry can prove problematic, mental health experts say.

The term high-functioning anxiety gets bandied about quite a bit, usually in reference to someone who is very successful. 

High-functioning anxiety is not an official mental health diagnosis, but it generally refers to people who manage busy schedules without revealing their underlying anxieties. On the outside, they appear calm and collective, but internally they are stressed and worried.

At work, they may appear driven, working overtime and never missing a deadline. In their personal lives, they are quick to help others, often afraid of letting down their friends and family members. Their social schedules tend to be as full as their work planners. 

"A person with high-functioning anxiety is fully functional and usually successful," Dr. Sasha Hamdani, a psychiatrist at the Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City, Kansas, told Forbes. "They'll perform well at their job, handle all of their finances, balance their home life, maintain relationships, but they're still struggling with anxious feelings and thoughts."

People with high-functioning anxiety typically are high achievers, very organized, detail-oriented and proactive in dealing with issues. They usually have outgoing personalities. Though these are all good qualities, underlying fear and anxiety can be problematic, mental health experts say. 

Signs of high-functioning anxiety

More than 40 million adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Because of their high functionality, it is often hard to recognize that someone is struggling with high-functioning anxiety. They often mask how they are feeling by taking control of stressful situations, according to Cleveland Clinic psychologist Adam Borland.

"With high-functioning anxiety, there tends to be more of a fight response, where an individual pushes themselves to work harder in order to combat the anxiety," he explained in a blog post.

Signs that a person may have high-functioning anxiety include being a "people pleaser" or an over-thinker. Subtle nervous habits, like filling in silence with nervous chatter, avoiding eye contact, playing with one's hair or biting one's lips, also are cues. 

People with high-functioning anxiety may not realize they have an anxiety disorder, or they may suspect it but consider it a sign of failure to seek help. They also have a tendency to ruminate on negative thoughts. 

The most common types of anxiety disorders include general anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder and phobias. People with high-functioning anxiety often exhibit symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder, which include excessive anxiety, restlessness, fatigue, irritability, muscle tension, concentration difficulties and sleep struggles. 

Other signs of anxiety include fear of the worst outcome or being judged by others. Some people with anxiety need frequent reassurance from others about how they perform daily tasks at work and at home.

Both genetic and environmental factors can influence whether a person develops an anxiety disorder. Risk factors include a family history of anxiety, negative or stressful life events, substance or alcohol use and having shy or nervous personality traits.

Many people with an anxiety disorders also develop depressive symptoms, such as feeling that life is no longer worthwhile, having trouble getting out of bed and losing interest in the things they once enjoyed. Left untreated, anxiety can lead to digestive problems, high blood pressure, obesity or a substance use disorder. 

How to treat anxiety

High-functioning anxiety is treated the same way as other anxiety disorders – with therapy, prescription medication or a combination of the two. Cognitive behavioral therapy can help people change negative thinking patterns and better understand their behaviors. Therapists also may encourage healthy coping strategies, like deep-breathing exercises and physical activity, to help reduce stress and anxiety.

An antidepressant, such as a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor or a tricyclic antidepressant, may be prescribed, but benzodiazepines and beta-blockers also are sometimes used to treat anxiety.

People who feel that they are able to keep their anxiety in check may decide they don't need therapy or medication. But self-care, exercise, a healthy diet and a good work/life balance are still important to manage symptoms.

How to know when to seek help? 

There is no one-size-fits-all answer, but mental health experts say people should seek help if their work/life balance is out of whack, if they are struggling to get through the day or if they are having trouble sleeping or eating.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Anxiety Philadelphia Symptoms Treatment Depression

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Psychotherapy session, woman talking to psychologist

Psychiatrist, psychologist, therapist: Which do you need?
Purchased - Dead bug on counter

How to keep unwanted pests out of your house

Just In

Must Read

Government

North Philly block to be renamed after slain Temple University police officer
Christopher Fitzgerald Street

Sports

All Star Labor Classic is April 16
Limited - All Star Classic

Parenting

How to fill your kids' Easter baskets with healthier treats this year
Easter eggs

Phillies

Alec Bohm shines despite Phillies' Opening Day collapse
Alec-Bohm-Double-Phillies-Rangers-Opening-Day-2023-MLB.jpg

Movies

'Mean Girls' movie musical begins filming in Monmouth County
mean girls tina fey

Food & Drink

Order a free appetizer or dessert during Dine Latino Restaurant Week
Dine Latino Restaurant Week 2023

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved