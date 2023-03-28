More Health:

March 28, 2023

Why being a Philly sports fan may be good for your mental health

Attending games in person may improve one's sense of well-being and reduce feelings of loneliness, new research shows

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Sports
Live Sports Mental Health Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Attending sporting events boosts levels of well-being and reduces feelings of loneliness, new research shows. Above, Phillies fans cheer as Aaron Nola pitches in the 2022 World Series.

The devotion and passion of Philadelphia sports fans is virtually unrivaled. We wear our hearts on our sleeves, experiencing the victories and losses deeply, and proudly displaying our favorite teams' colors – no matter what. Sure, sometimes we get criticized for being rude to the opposing team, but there is no denying our loyalty. 

As it turns out, the sense of camaraderie we gain in rooting for the Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and Flyers may be good for our health. A new study suggests that attending live sporting events improves one's sense of well-being and reduces feelings of loneliness.

A higher sense of well-being – feelings of satisfaction and fulfillment – has been linked to a decreased risk of disease, illness and injury, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also is associated with a stronger immune system, the ability to recovery more quickly and increased longevity. Loneliness has been linked to higher rates of depression, anxiety and suicide. 

The researchers found that people who had attended at least one sporting event in person over the past year were more satisfied with their lives and were more likely to feel that life was worthwhile. They also were less lonely. 

The increase in well-being associated was comparable to a person getting a new job, researchers said. 

The study's findings do not mean that attending sporting events actually cause these improvements, the researchers cautioned. Other factors could be driving the higher life satisfaction levels. But the researchers said the association is worth exploring, adding that it may be beneficial to reduce ticket prices for certain groups. 

"Further research needs to be carried out to see if these benefits are more pronounced for elite level sport, or are more closely linked to supporting a specific team," said lead author Dr. Helen Keyes, of Anglia Ruskin University in the United Kingdom.  

"However, we do know that watching live sport of all types provides many opportunities for social interaction and this helps to forge group identity and belonging, which in turn mitigates loneliness and boosts levels of well-being."

The study surveyed 7,209 people in England, ages 16 to 85, about their lives, well-being and whether they attended sporting events. The type of live sports they attended ranged from free amateur games to professional sporting events like the English Premier League. 

Other scientists have explored whether attending live sporting events may be bad for one's health. And that possibility isn't hard to picture either: It's the bottom of the 9th inning. The Phillies are trailing by one run. They have a runner on third base, but there are two outs and the batter has two strikes. Just like Eminem, your palms are sweaty and your knees weak. You can feel the blood coursing through your veins as you yell at the baseball players on the field. Is all this stress and excitement good for you?

Some studies have found that the excitement of watching a game can cause a faster heart rate and spikes in blood pressure. Yet, Houston Methodist researchers emphasize that these temporarily elevated heart rate and blood pressure levels aren't harmful for most people.

People with heart disease or coronary artery disease may feel the symptoms of their conditions more strongly, like mild chest discomfort or shortness of breath, during a stress-inducing game. And in the rare case that a person has stress cardiomyopathy – a weakening of the heart muscle due to physical or emotional stress – the excitement of a game could turn dangerous, leading to severe heart muscle weakness.

But for most people, cheering on the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park this summer might be just what the doctor ordered. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Sports Philadelphia Mental Health Well-being Loneliness

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Psychotherapy session, woman talking to psychologist

Psychiatrist, psychologist, therapist: Which do you need?
Purchased - Dead bug on counter

How to keep unwanted pests out of your house

Just In

Must Read

Crime

15-year-old shot and killed near Simon Gratz High School, police say
Simon Gratz Student Shot

Sports Betting

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023
Limited - Online-Gambling.com Basketball Image

Wellness

Why being a Philly sports fan may be good for your mental health
Live Sports Mental Health

Phillies

Predicting the 2023 Phillies: All-Stars, World Series chances and more
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-World-Series-Game-3

TV

Can you ace this Pennsylvania-themed 'Jeopardy!' category?
jeopardy pennsylvania category

Performances

John Mayer to play a solo acoustic show at the Wells Fargo Center this fall
John Mayer Tour Fall 2023 Philly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved