July 19, 2019

This 2-in-1 exercise can be done pretty much anywhere

Work your abs and back anywhere – from your living room to the beach

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
Because there are so many other fun things you could be doing during summer days (and nights) than working out, an emphasis on “efficiency workouts” — which are exactly as you’d imagine — is crucial.

One move to call upon this summer that works two body parts in one move — hello, efficiency! — is a plank with a resistance band front row, which works the back and abs.

 Arguably, the best part of this workout is that it can be done anywhere — the beach, pool or other vacation spots — and only requires a carry-on-friendly resistance band (weighing just ounces). 

“It's all about stability and strength while being challenged to maintain proper form and simultaneously perform a single-arm row,” trainer Tamara Pridgett writes for Popsugar.

For a video tutorial of the move, click here or watch below:

Pridgett’s gives the following instructions for the move in the Popsugar article:

• Attach a resistance band to an anchor point such as the bottom of a squat rack.

• Face the anchor point and hold the band in your right hand as you come into a high plank position. Be sure to keep tension on the band. Your left wrist should be directly underneath your left shoulder. Your back should be flat so that your spine is in a neutral position. If your butt is higher than your back, push your hips toward the ground and widen your foot position for added support and stability.

• With control, pull the band and drive your right elbow back toward your ribs. The only part of your body that should be moving is your right arm. Try not to rotate your hips. If they are moving, complete fewer reps or widen your foot position. Hold the band for one second at your ribs and then return to the starting position. This counts as one rep.

It's not a move for beginners, advises Pridgett, who recommends mastering the side plank, elbow plank and high plank before adding in the row.

Bailey King
