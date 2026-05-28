Strawberry Fest returns to Historic Strawberry Mansion on June 6

Strawberry picking, mansion tours and goats will be part of Historic Strawberry Mansion's annual Strawberry Fest on Saturday, June 6 from 1-3 p.m.

The free event will feature strawberry picking, guided tours of the historic mansion and visits from the Philly Goat Project. Guests are also encouraged to bring blankets and picnic lunches to enjoy on the grounds.

Historic Strawberry Mansion has overlooked the Schuylkill River for more than 200 years and remains one of Philadelphia's best-known historic landmarks.

Historic Strawberry Mansion's Strawberry Fest

Saturday, June 6 | 1-3 p.m.

Strawberry Mansion

2450 Strawberry Mansion Dr.

Philadelphia, PA 19132

Free to attend

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