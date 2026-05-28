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May 28, 2026

Strawberry Fest returns to Historic Strawberry Mansion on June 6

Strawberry picking, mansion tours and visits from the Philly Goat Project are all part of the free event in Fairmount Park.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Strawberries
StrawberryMansion_M.Fischetti_01.jpg M. Fischetti/For Visit Philadelphia

Historic Strawberry Mansion's annual Strawberry Fest will feature strawberry picking, mansion tours and visits from the Philly Goat Project.

Strawberry picking, mansion tours and goats will be part of Historic Strawberry Mansion's annual Strawberry Fest on Saturday, June 6 from 1-3 p.m.

The free event will feature strawberry picking, guided tours of the historic mansion and visits from the Philly Goat Project. Guests are also encouraged to bring blankets and picnic lunches to enjoy on the grounds.

Historic Strawberry Mansion has overlooked the Schuylkill River for more than 200 years and remains one of Philadelphia's best-known historic landmarks.

Historic Strawberry Mansion's Strawberry Fest

Saturday, June 6 | 1-3 p.m.
Strawberry Mansion
2450 Strawberry Mansion Dr.
Philadelphia, PA 19132
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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