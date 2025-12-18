Man who allegedly killed Uber passenger in hit-and-run faces homicide charges

A man who allegedly killed an Uber passenger during a hit-and-run while fleeing police in North Philly on Monday is facing multiple charges from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office including homicide by vehicle, flight to avoid apprehension and operating a car without a valid driver's license.

Joseph Cini, 35, turned himself in Tuesday but was sent to the hospital for undisclosed reasons. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday that Cini will be arraigned when he's released from the hospital.

MORE: Gunman who killed 5 people in Kingsessing mass shooting in 2023 sentenced to up to 75 years in prison

Cini was on probation and had an open warrant for a domestic strangulation case. On Monday morning, he was being served a warrant at his workplace on the 900 block of North Watts Street when the he fled in his Nissan Maxima and traveled east on Girard Avenue, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Cini was not being chased by a police vehicle after he left, Krasner said.

Around 10 minutes later at Ninth Street and Girard Avenue, Cini's car crashed into a red Jeep that was being driven for Uber, police said.

Angela Cooper, the 63-year-old Uber passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Uber driver, 51-year-old pastor Steven Thompson, was hospitalized with eight broken ribs and a collapsed lung. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Cooper was a PECO employee known for advocating for homeless populations.

"She was always sacrificing for others," Krasner said.

Anyone with information about Monday's hit-and-run is encouraged to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181 or to submit anonymous tips by calling or texting the tip line at 215-686-8477.