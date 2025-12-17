Man accused of hit-and-run crash that killed an Uber rider surrenders to police

The man accused of fatally striking an Uber rider and injuring the driver in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in North Philadelphia has surrendered.

Joseph Cini, 35, was surrounded by his family as he walked into the police headquarters building Tuesday night to be taken into custody, NBC10 reported. Charges have not yet been filed.

Cini allegedly crashed his Nissan Maxima into a Jeep Patriot at Girard Avenue and Watts Street — a half block from Broad Street — while he was fleeing law enforcement officers. At 7:14 a.m., the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office had attempted to serve a an arrest warrant for alleged domestic assault on the 900 block of North Watts Street, investigators said.

Angela Cooper, 63, an Uber passenger riding in the Jeep, died at the scene. The Jeep driver, a pastor named Stephen Thompson, was hospitalized with eight broken ribs and a collapsed lung, NBC10 reported.

Cini fled the crash scene on foot, heading northbound on Eighth Street, investigators said.