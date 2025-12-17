More News:

December 17, 2025

Man accused of hit-and-run crash that killed an Uber rider surrenders to police

Joseph Cini, 35, allegedly crashed his car into a Jeep Patriot in North Philly on Monday, killing a 63-year-old woman.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Joseph Cini, who allegedly killed an Uber rider during a hit-and-run crash on Monday morning, reportedly has surrendered to police.

Joseph Cini, 35, was surrounded by his family as he walked into the police headquarters building Tuesday night to be taken into custody, NBC10 reported. Charges have not yet been filed.

Cini allegedly crashed his Nissan Maxima into a Jeep Patriot at Girard Avenue and Watts Street — a half block from Broad Street — while he was fleeing law enforcement officers. At 7:14 a.m., the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office had attempted to serve a an arrest warrant for alleged domestic assault on the 900 block of North Watts Street, investigators said. 

Angela Cooper, 63, an Uber passenger riding in the Jeep, died at the scene. The Jeep driver, a pastor named Stephen Thompson, was hospitalized with eight broken ribs and a collapsed lung, NBC10 reported. 

Cini fled the crash scene on foot, heading northbound on Eighth Street, investigators said.

Michaela Althouse
