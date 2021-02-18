More Health:

February 18, 2021

Temple-backed biotech firm secures $60 million to research HIV cure

The therapy uses the gene-editing tool CRISPR to cut the virus from DNA

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News HIV
Temple HIV research Photo courtesy/Temple University Health System

Temple University researcher Kamel Khalili, co-founder of Excision BioTherapeutics, believes gene-editing technology may lead to an HIV cure.

A biotech company co-founded by a Temple University researcher has raised $60 million to establish a clinical trial testing a potential cure for HIV. 

Excision BioTherapeutics believes a therapy developed using the genome-editing technology CRISPR may eradicate the virus from human cells and tissues. The company also is developing similar therapies for other chronic viruses, like herpes and hepatitis B. 

The CRISPR technology works like "molecular scissors" that can cut DNA at any given point, Endpoints News reported. In theory, a researcher could cut HIV from a patient's DNA. Still, some researchers are skeptical of the success because HIV is known to hide in hard-to-reach places. 

When Excision's Kamel Khalili, a researcher at Temple, previously used this approach on mice infected with HIV, about one-third were cured. 

He also led a study, published last year, that used CRISPR to successfully remove SIV — a virus that behaves similarly to HIV — from rhesus macaque monkeys, leaving researchers optimistic that they are getting closer to an HIV cure. 

If Excision's HIV therapy works, it could provide a single-shot cure to the 38 million people worldwide with HIV. The clinical trial is expected to begin later this year. 

Funding for the trial was spearheaded by GreatPoint Ventures with support from ARTIS Ventures, a previous investor. New investors include Adjuvant Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Anzu Partners, Cota Capital and WRVI Capital. 

The funding was announced Wednesday

"This transformative financing will accelerate and support the research we have developed over the past decade," said Khalili, who chairs the neuroscience department at Temple's Lewis Katz School of Medicine. "We are optimistic that ongoing research will demonstrate the potential for a future therapeutic to generate functional cures for viral infectious diseases." 

Funding for the trial 

There is currently no cure for HIV, though antiretroviral treatments can keep it under control. Without treatment, patients are at risk for serious diseases like tuberculosis, lymphomas and Kaposi's Sarcoma.

HIV can develop into AIDS, which significantly weakens the immune system. However, access to antiviral treatments has reduced AIDS deaths in many developed countries.

Excision, which has offices in Philadelphia and San Francisco, has been developing CRISPR therapies since forming in 2015. Temple reportedly owns an equity interest in the company. 

Khalili previously told the Philadelphia Business Journal that the company's goal is to cure AIDS. 

"However, what we're working on is not exclusively focused to the HIV/AIDS virus, but multiple viruses. … There are virtually no areas that are off-limits here," Khalili said.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News HIV Philadelphia Clinical Trials Research Temple Health AIDS Studies

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles trade QB Carson Wentz to Colts
021821CarsonWentz

Wellness

To relieve dry skin, dermatologists advise adopting a few daily habits this winter
Preventing Dry Skin

Weather

Snow to transition to sleet as winter storm moves through Philly region
Philly weather forecast

Eagles

The case against the Eagles drafting a QB with the sixth overall pick
112920JeffreyLurieHowieRoseman

Musicians

Philly's Pink Sweat$ introduces his musically talented family in 'Pink Planet' YouTube series
pink sweat$ video

Family-Friendly

Elmwood Park Zoo debuting Winterfest Weekend, a new event with ice carvings
Winterfest Weekend Elmwood Park Zoo

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved