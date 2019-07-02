More Health:

July 02, 2019

Temple University researchers move closer to HIV cure

Scientists rid mice of the virus by using antiretroviral drugs and CRISPR gene-editing tool

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News HIV
Temple University HIV Cure Research Source/Temple University Health System

Kamel Khalili, director of Temple University's Comprehensive NeuroAIDS Center, helped lead a collaborative research team that eliminated HIV from live animals for the first time, a big step toward finding a cure.

Temple University scientists say they are closer to identifying a cure for HIV after a major breakthrough.

Scientists successfully eliminated the virus in living animals for the first time by combining gene-editing technology and a new therapeutic treatment.

"Our study shows that treatment to suppress HIV replication and gene editing therapy, when given sequentially, can eliminate HIV from cells and organs of infected animals," said Kamel Khalili, director of the Comprehensive NeuroAIDS Center at Temple's Lewis Katz School of Medicine.

Khalili's research team at Temple collaborated with scientists from the University of Nebraska Medical Center on the study. Their findings were published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications. 

An estimated 1.1 million people aged 13 and older in the United States have HIV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

HIV can be controlled with antiretroviral therapy. The treatments suppress replication of the human immunodeficiency virus, but do not eliminate the virus from the body. If treatments are stopped, the virus rebounds and fuels the development of AIDS. 

A cure remains elusive, but the researchers say the study provides new hope. 

Having rid mice of HIV, they will try to do likewise in non-human primates. Clinical trials in human patients potentially could begin later this year. 

Khalili's team previously used CRISPR gene-editing technology to remove large fragments of HIV DNA from the infected cells of rats and mice. But that alone will not eliminate HIV. 

For the current study, they first treated mice with a new therapy known as LASER ART, which slowly releases an antiretroviral drug in tissues where HIV is dormant. 

This therapy, developed by UNMC researchers, keeps HIV replication at low levels for lengthy periods of time. 

That period, researchers said, was long enough for them to use CRISPR  to completely rid the mice of viral DNA.

"This achievement could not have been possible without an extraordinary team effort that included virologists, immunologists, molecular biologists, pharmacologists and pharmaceutical experts," said Dr. Howard Gendelman, director of UNMC's Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases. "Only by pooling our resources together were we able to make this groundbreaking discovery."
John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News HIV Temple University Studies AIDS Philadephia Temple Health Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sources: Al Horford contract structure leaves Sixers with $2.2 million in cap space
Al-Horford_070219_usat

Fourth of July

Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philly, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore
Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philadelphia, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in any players in the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft?
070119MarcusSimms

Addiction

Docu-series 'Intervention' features opioid addiction in Philadelphia in coming season
intervention opioid addiction philadelphia

Beaches

Wildwood Crest beach reopens after wastewater treatment malfunction
Wildwood Crest Beach

Street Art

Two Philly artists set up a 'Queer Eye' scavenger hunt
0701_Queer Eye Scavenger Hunt

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved