Join the Bicycle Coalition on a group ride through South Philly's festive streets

December 04, 2018
Don't deck the halls with boughs of holly. This December, deck your bike out with twinkle lights, bells, reindeer antlers, tinsel and whatever other festive decorations you can find.
The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia's annual Holiday Lights Ride will take place Wednesday, Dec. 12.
The 7-mile group ride loops through South Philly, where blocks go all-out with light displays. In total, the excursion should last about two hours.
For the ride, participants are encouraged to dress in their most festive attire – and wear tons of layers since it's mid-December.
The Holiday Lights Ride is free to attend with an RSVP, but $5 donations to the Bicycle Coalition are welcome.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Ride begins 6:15 p.m. | Free
Begins at Performance Bicycle
1300 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Ends at Tattooed Mom
530 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
