More Events:

July 10, 2020

One of Honeygrow's best salads is becoming a pizza – for a limited time

The Walnut St. Noodle is being transformed by Pizzeria Vetri

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Pizza
Pizzeria Vetri x Honeygrow Courtesy of/URBN

Honeygrow's Walnut St. Noodle salad has been transformed into the Walnut St. Pizza made by Pizzeria Vetri.

Salads are nice but if you're really being honest with yourself, you would probably prefer to eat a pizza.

For a limited time, you'll be able to get one of the city's most-loved salads in pizza form. Philly-based brands Honeygrow and Pizzeria Vetri have teamed up to turn the Walnut St. Noodle into the Walnut St. Pizza.

RELATED: Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack opens for the summer on 13th Street | Juno is new, open-air Mexican restaurant in Philly's Spring Arts District

If you're not familiar with the fast-casual chain's salad, it's made with arugula, whole wheat noodles, roasted spicy tofu, roasted mushrooms, roasted broccoli, roasted walnuts and parmesan crisps. The dressing has recently been upgraded to a new rosé vinaigrette.

It's good, even really good, but it sounds even better as a pizza. 

The pies will be made with Pizzeria Vetri's dough, then topped with shaved broccoli, roasted portobello mushrooms and mozzarella before being cooked in a 650-degree wood-fired oven. Once crisp, they'll be topped with arugula tossed in Honeygrow's rosé vinaigrette, drizzled in walnut-thyme pesto and then topped with parmesan crisps.

The limited-edition pizza will be available for takeout or delivery through Caviar and Doordash at all Pizzeria Vetri locations from Monday, July 13, through Monday, July 27. 

To kick off the collaboration, Pizzeria Vetri will bring its mobile pizza truck to the Honeygrow test kitchen in Fishtown on Tuesday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 100 guests to order the speciality pie will receive a free La Colombe draft latte. Those interested can RSVP online.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Pizza Philadelphia Lunch Honeygrow Salads

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Former Eagle Chris Long is right: It's 'not in vogue' to denounce anti-Semitism amid DeSean Jackson controversy
Jackson Long Anti-Semitism

Crime

South Jersey teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Rancocas Valley high school teacher

Prevention

Philly launches face-mask media campaign to unite city against COVID-19
COVID-19 Mask Campaign

Phillies

Report: Phillies likely to let star catcher J.T. Realmuto test free agency
JT-Realmuto_022420_usat

Authors

Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead cancels reading at Free Library of Philadelphia
colson whitehead author cancel

Entertainment

Parking Lot Social, a drive-in experience, coming to Philly's Navy Yard
The Parking Lot Social

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved