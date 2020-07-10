One of Honeygrow's best salads is becoming a pizza – for a limited time

Salads are nice but if you're really being honest with yourself, you would probably prefer to eat a pizza.

For a limited time, you'll be able to get one of the city's most-loved salads in pizza form. Philly-based brands Honeygrow and Pizzeria Vetri have teamed up to turn the Walnut St. Noodle into the Walnut St. Pizza.

If you're not familiar with the fast-casual chain's salad, it's made with arugula, whole wheat noodles, roasted spicy tofu, roasted mushrooms, roasted broccoli, roasted walnuts and parmesan crisps. The dressing has recently been upgraded to a new rosé vinaigrette.

It's good, even really good, but it sounds even better as a pizza.

The pies will be made with Pizzeria Vetri's dough, then topped with shaved broccoli, roasted portobello mushrooms and mozzarella before being cooked in a 650-degree wood-fired oven. Once crisp, they'll be topped with arugula tossed in Honeygrow's rosé vinaigrette, drizzled in walnut-thyme pesto and then topped with parmesan crisps.

The limited-edition pizza will be available for takeout or delivery through Caviar and Doordash at all Pizzeria Vetri locations from Monday, July 13, through Monday, July 27.

To kick off the collaboration, Pizzeria Vetri will bring its mobile pizza truck to the Honeygrow test kitchen in Fishtown on Tuesday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 100 guests to order the speciality pie will receive a free La Colombe draft latte. Those interested can RSVP online.